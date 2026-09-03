The first song 'Samjho Na' from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film 'The Vvaan' is out. The romantic track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari, and showcases the lead pair's chemistry.

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' have unveiled the first song from the film titled 'Samjho Na', bringing a fresh chemistry between the lead pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Amid the mystery, adventure and fantastical world that surrounds them, Sidharth and Tamannaah’s characters bring a sense of warmth and romance to the story.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed and produced the track, with Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari lending their vocals and Manoj Muntashir on lyrics. Krishna Kishor has handled additional live production, while Eric Pillai has mixed and mastered the song, with Michael Edwin Pillai as assistant mix engineer.

Jubin Nautiyal on 'Samjho Na'

Opening up about the song, Jubin Nautiyal says, ”Samjho Na’ has a beautiful innocence and emotion that I connected with instantly. Tanishk’s melody and Manoj Muntashir’s heartfelt lyrics capture the tenderness of love beautifully, and Suvarna and I truly enjoyed bringing it to life. Sidharth and Tamannaah’s chemistry adds a special freshness to the song. I hope ‘Samjho Na’ resonates with everyone and becomes a song they hold close to their hearts," as per a press release.

For Sidharth and Tamannaah, “Samjho Na” marks a first of sorts, their first time sharing the screen as a romantic pairing.

About 'The Vvaan'

'The Vvaan' brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that takes Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, 'The Vvaan' stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The film will hit theatres on September 25, 2026. (ANI)