Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the difficult years following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, recalling the impact of the case on her family and revealing how her father allegedly lost a job because of her surname

Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about the difficult period she and her family went through following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress, who is currently part of The Traitors Season 2, recalled how the controversy surrounding the case affected her family beyond the investigations and media scrutiny.

During an appearance on Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, Rhea spoke about an incident involving her father. She claimed that he was offered a senior position as a medical superintendent at a reputed hospital, but the opportunity was allegedly taken away after the institution discovered his surname and his connection to her.

According to Rhea, her father was told, “Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty ho toh,” implying that he could not take up the job because he was Rhea Chakraborty’s father.

The actress said the experience was particularly painful as the consequences of the controversy extended to her family members.

‘I Have Been Under Suspicion For Years,’ Says Rhea

Rhea also reflected on how years of being viewed with suspicion affected her outlook. During The Traitors, she was asked whether she would rather be an Innocent or a Traitor.

Rhea said she would choose to be an Innocent, explaining that she had spent years dealing with suspicion surrounding her.

She said that she had received a clean chit only recently and that people had finally come to know that she was innocent. After spending so many years under suspicion, Rhea said she no longer wanted to experience that feeling.

Her comments highlight how the scrutiny surrounding the 2020 case continued to affect her even years after the investigations began.

Rhea And Showik Were Arrested In Drug Case

Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, multiple investigations were launched, with Rhea becoming one of the prominent names under scrutiny. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug-related case linked to the investigation.

Rhea also faced intense media coverage and social backlash during this period and spent time in jail. She has previously spoken about the emotional toll of the events, including the impact they had on her mental health.

The investigation into Sushant’s death continued for years, while Rhea maintained her position regarding the allegations against her. A subsequent CBI closure report in the death case brought relief to her after years of scrutiny.

Rhea is now appearing in the second season of The Traitors, a reality show centred on trust, suspicion, strategy and deception. Her experience with the events of 2020 has made her comments about being viewed with suspicion particularly significant.