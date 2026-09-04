West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari launched year-long celebrations for Uttam Kumar's birth centenary, inaugurating a film festival in Kolkata. PM Modi also paid tribute. Bengali actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, and others were present.

Centenary Celebrations Kick Off in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called for year-long celebrations, marking the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttar Kumar on Thursday. CM Adhikari also inaugurated a film festival, dedicating it to the legend at the event held in Kolkata’s Nandan Film Centre.

Speaking at the event, CM Adhikari addressed the crowd, stating, "We are truly delighted today. This evening is remarkable for us because it marks the centenary of the arrival of the legendary Mahanayak Uttam Kumar into our cultural world. Bumba da (Prosenjit Chatterjee) met me some time ago. He did not come to ask for anything for himself but with a wish to celebrate Mahanayak Uttam Kumar's birth centenary in a magnificent manner." He also announced that several iconic films of the legendary actor will be screened across cinema halls in the state as a part of the celebrations. Also present at the event were Bengali actors Jeet, Indrani Haldar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Rituparna Sengupta, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjit Mallick, and Saswata Chatterjee, among others.

Film Fraternity Pays Homage

Speaking to ANI, Saswata Chatterjee shared, “For Bengalis, it is a never-ending dream... We celebrate it every year.”

Actor-filmmaker Jeet described the moment as a matter of joy and an emotion for the people of Bengal. “It is a matter of joy; after all, Uttam Kumar was not merely an actor or a 'Mahanayak'; he was an emotion for Bengal... I am extremely happy because he belongs to our fraternity; seeing a member of our fraternity celebrated in this manner is a wonderful thing... Uttam Kumar Institute is being inaugurated tomorrow as well,” he told ANI.

Actress Indrani Haldar noted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the centenary of Uttam Kumar. “PM Modi celebrates every festival in a way that leaves the entire nation in awe. Even though he isn't from Bengal, he celebrated the centenary of Bengal's cinematic icon, Uttam Kumar, so magnificently... He passed away when we were still young, yet he remains a legend... CM Suvendu Adhikari has organised today's program beautifully; he is personally attending and participating despite his busy schedule. It has been only three months since this new government took office, yet they have already started doing such excellent work,” she said.

PM Modi Pays Tributes

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, calling him a timeless icon whose work continues to resonate across generations. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday." Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday. মহানায়ক উত্তম কুমার... এক কিংবদন্তি যাঁর কালজয়ী পরিবেশনা প্রজন্মান্তরের… pic.twitter.com/GQLr48AO7o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2026

Remembering the 'Mahanayak'

Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar is fondly remembered as the "Mahanayak" of Bengali cinema. His career spanned more than three decades, during which he worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer.

Uttam Kumar's portrayal of the complex matinee idol in ‘Nayak’ remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film explored the psychological pressures surrounding fame, with Kumar bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to the central character.

The actor's rise to stardom followed a difficult beginning. His film journey started with a supporting role in ‘Drishtidan’ in 1948, and his early releases faced repeated box-office failures. He eventually found success with ‘Basu Paribar’ in 1952. Uttam Kumar achieved a significant milestone when he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967, recognised for his performances in ‘Antony Firingee’ and Satyajit Ray's ‘Chiriyakhana’. Beyond acting, Kumar directed films, composed music, and sang playback tracks. He was also known for his philanthropy and resilience, with his contributions extending far beyond cinema. (ANI)