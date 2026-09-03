A new Netflix documentary, 'The Decoy Plane,' will explore Donald Trump's secret flight from Turkiye after a NATO summit. The film covers the ruse where he was moved from Air Force One to a smaller plane via a catering truck due to an assassination threat.

US President Donald Trump’s “secret switch” on an alternative aircraft while returning from the NATO Summit in Turkiye is all set to get a Netflix documentary treatment. The streaming giant has unveiled a first sneak peek from the documentary titled ‘The Decoy Plane’, exploring the White House’s elaborate ruse along with footage from and interviews with reporters who were on board Air Force One.

The Secret Flight Incident

Earlier in July, the Washington Post had reported that shortly after attending the NATO Summit in Turkiye on July 8, Trump took a secret flight out of the country amid a threat of an Iranian assassination attempt. In the Netflix trailer, AP’s chief White House photographer Alex Brandon said, “I see those catering vehicles up against the side of Air Force One … I have never seen that before,” as quoted by Variety. White House national security correspondent for Reuters further added, “We’re told by the White House staff that we should lower our window shades.”

‘The Decoy Plane’ is executive produced by Josh Tyrangiel, Connor Schell, showrunner Steve Yaccino, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen and Alexa Conway.

How the Ruse Was Executed

According to corroborating material reviewed by the Washington Post and the US official, while Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in view of cameras, he was secretly shuttled out minutes later into a smaller plane- the Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck typically used to load meals and other supplies pre-flight. To exit that plane without being seen, Trump and several aides stepped aboard an airport catering truck, which was elevated plane-side using hydraulics and positioned at a door on the opposite side of Air Force One's entrance, according to the U.S. official and other corroborating material reviewed by the Washington Post. Hence, Air Force One was a "decoy" with media and some members of the White House staff aboard, as per the official. (ANI)