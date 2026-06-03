Rhea Chakraborty Reveals She Reached Out to Aryan Khan During 2021 Drug Case
Rhea Chakraborty has reflected on Aryan Khan’s 2021 drug case, saying the episode reminded her of the difficult period her family endured. She also revealed reaching out to Aryan to offer support. Read On Here
Aryan Khan's Case Brought Back Difficult Memories
Speaking about the 2021 Cordelia Cruise ship case involving Aryan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty said watching the developments unfold felt deeply familiar. According to her, the situation closely resembled what her family experienced during the legal and media storm that followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
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Rhea noted that the similarities were especially striking when she thought about her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also caught up in the controversy surrounding the narcotics investigation. She described it as emotionally challenging to witness and said it revived memories she had tried to move past.
Rhea Reached Out and Spoke About Standing by Friends
Rhea revealed that she contacted Aryan Khan during the controversy to offer support. Reflecting on her own experience, she said she understood the emotional toll such public scrutiny can take on an individual and their family.
The actress also spoke about the people who stood by her when she faced legal troubles in 2020. She credited close friends, including Shibani Dandekar, Nidhi, Anisha, Samisha, Anusha, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, for helping her and her family navigate one of the toughest phases of their lives. According to Rhea, genuine friendships proved invaluable when public opinion was overwhelmingly hostile.
Media Scrutiny, Personal Growth and a New Beginning
Looking back, Rhea acknowledged that the intense media coverage during the Sushant Singh Rajput case was difficult to endure. She explained that many people who wished to support her publicly were hesitant because of fears of online abuse, trolling and professional repercussions.
While she did not directly address whether she has forgiven the media for its treatment of her, Rhea emphasized that she continues to keep a distance from press interactions and prefers maintaining privacy.
On the professional front, the actress is preparing for a fresh chapter in her career. She is set to return to acting with "Family Business," an upcoming Netflix project that marks one of her most significant screen appearances since the controversy that dominated headlines in 2020.
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