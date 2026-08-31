Director Priyadarshan's thriller 'Haiwaan', starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is a fresh take on its source material, 'Oppam'. Priyadarshan discusses casting Akshay differently, while actors Boman Irani and Saiyami Kher share their views.

Director Priyadarshan and the cast of 'Haiwaan' are gearing up for the release of their upcoming thriller, promising audiences a fresh take on the story while retaining its core essence. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film marks a departure from the comedy space often associated with Priyadarshan and Akshay's collaborations.

Priyadarshan on 'Haiwaan' and a Different Akshay Kumar

Speaking to ANI, Priyadarshan said 'Haiwaan' should not be viewed as a carbon copy of his Malayalam film Oppam, stressing that he has deliberately approached the story differently. "No, I don't want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand," Priyadarshan said. He added that he had initially planned to make the film with Saif Ali Khan before getting an opportunity to bring Akshay Kumar on board.

Asked about casting Akshay in a villainous role after their popular comedy collaborations, Priyadarshan said, "That's the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So this is one opportunity I got and I decided, okay, let me work with him in a different role."

Priyadarshan also revealed that he does not show the original film to actors when adapting his own work, as he wants them to create their characters independently rather than imitate the performances from the earlier version. "I never show any of my films when I'm remaking them. I'll never show them to anyone. Because that film will have no connection with this film. And also, if you show it to them, they will try to imitate those actors. And I don't want to do that," he said.

Boman Irani on Surrendering to the Director's Vision

Actor Boman Irani, who is part of the film's ensemble, echoed the director's approach and said his focus was on bringing something fresh to the character rather than attempting to outdo the actors from the original. "It is my belief that Priyan sir is making this film with the thinking that the approach, story, core story, or soul will remain the same, but the approach will be different and we will shoot from a completely different perspective," Boman said.

Boman said he did not want to approach the film with a sense of competition with the original performances. "If every character does their work with great dedication, it benefits the film. If we say we're going to make it stronger than them, then it becomes a problem," he said.

Talking about his experience of working with the cast, Boman said most of his scenes were with Saif Ali Khan, while he had limited work with Akshay Kumar. "Most of my work in this was with Saif, a relationship with Saif. And I had half a day's work with Akshay. But they are wonderful in the film. Priyan sir has made them perform to the best of his ability. The performance is great. And what I had to do, what I thought, whatever we do best with Priyan sir, that's it. Not to do any one-upmanship," he said.

Boman also praised Priyadarshan's preparation and said working under a director with 98 films to his credit required complete trust in his process. "My preparation for this film was to be ready for Priyan sir. Because Priyan sir is so prepared... he'll do the preparation. We have to understand who our character is and what they want," he said.

"If we decide in our minds what this character wants in this movie, if we find out what the character wants, the work becomes very easy. But you have to surrender to someone with 98 films to his name," Boman added.

A 'Special Experience' for the Cast

Saiyami Kher, who also stars in 'Haiwaan', said working with Priyadarshan, Akshay and Saif was a special experience, particularly because audiences have traditionally associated the director with comedy in Hindi cinema. "Whenever I talk to my friends or whoever, I tell them that Priyadarshan sir has directed... 'Oh, is it a comedy, your first comedy?' I said no, it's not a comedy film, it's a thriller film," Saiyami said.

She added, "In Hindi, he has mostly done comedies. But it's a great combination, I feel, for all of us. When we were young and watched films, the combination of Priyan sir, Akshay sir, and Saif sir together... what more could we ask for?"

Saiyami said she had watched Oppam when it was released but did not use the original performance as a reference for her role. "I saw that film when it was released. Since I watch many films, I saw it at that time and I liked the film very much. Everyone's work was very good. But it wasn't a reference at all because Priyan sir has made many changes in this film as well," she said.

"I do what the director says. I bring more of my own style if the director thinks it's right. So I feel that when there are legendary people like Priyan sir, you completely trust their process," Saiyami added.

Fun and Games on a 'Serious' Set

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, meanwhile, said the seriousness of the film's subject was contrasted by a relaxed atmosphere on the sets. "Whatever Priyan sir does, he approaches it with the same intensity. And we had fun because we completely surrendered. Akshay sir, Saif sir, Priyadarshan sir... this combination is already a hit," Shriya said.

She recalled how the cast would spend time playing games between takes, adding, "Akshay sir loves playing Ludo. At least on this shoot, he would gather all of us between shots and make us play games and place bets. So that was really fun."

Shriya said the relaxed atmosphere extended to the entire team despite the stature of the actors involved. "No one was bringing their ego to the set, even though they were such big people. And for us, it's a big deal because you're working with people you've grown up watching," she said.

Saiyami also described the shoot as a memorable experience, particularly while filming in Kochi. Saiyami further revealed that working with Akshay and Saif was especially significant for her, saying, "For me, actually, the second ad film I did 12 years ago was with Saif sir. So working with him in a film was a very big deal. And I've played a lot of cricket with Akshay sir."

About 'Haiwaan'

The actors also highlighted the theatrical experience of 'Haiwaan', with Saiyami saying the film deserves to be watched on the big screen with family and friends.

'Haiwaan', directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sharib Hashmi and others. The psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years.

The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man. With its neo-noir visual style, high psychological tension and atmospheric score, the footage sets up a suspense-driven theatrical thriller.

The film is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film's background score is by Ronnie Raphael. 'Haiwaan' will be released worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026. (ANI)