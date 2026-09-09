Allu Arjun is known for his larger-than-life screen presence, but his Hyderabad home reflects a noticeably calmer side of the actor. Located in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, his residence, named 'Blessing', combines contemporary architecture, expansive outdoor spaces and understated interiors. The property has been widely reported to be worth around Rs 100 crore.

According to reports, Allu Arjun's home spans around 8,000 square feet and sits on a two-acre plot. The spacious property is designed to give the family plenty of open areas while maintaining privacy. The residence is shared by the actor, his wife Sneha Reddy, their children Ayaan and Arha, and their dog Kazoku.

The striking 'box-shaped' exterior

One of the most distinctive features of 'Blessing' is its architecture. Designed by architect Aamir Sharma of Aamir & Hameeda Associates, the house follows a clean, rectangular form with a flat roof and predominantly white exterior.

The front façade deliberately keeps things simple, with very few visible openings and a narrow horizontal strip of glass. The minimalist design gives the mansion a sleek, almost sculptural appearance.