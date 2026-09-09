Inside PHOTOS of Allu Arjun's Rs 100-Crore Hyderabad Mansion Named 'Blessing'
Allu Arjun's Hyderabad mansion, 'Blessing', is a striking mix of minimalist architecture, luxury and family comfort. Spread across 8,000 sq ft on a two-acre plot, the home is reportedly valued at around Rs 100 crore
A sprawling home in Jubilee Hills
Allu Arjun is known for his larger-than-life screen presence, but his Hyderabad home reflects a noticeably calmer side of the actor. Located in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, his residence, named 'Blessing', combines contemporary architecture, expansive outdoor spaces and understated interiors. The property has been widely reported to be worth around Rs 100 crore.
According to reports, Allu Arjun's home spans around 8,000 square feet and sits on a two-acre plot. The spacious property is designed to give the family plenty of open areas while maintaining privacy. The residence is shared by the actor, his wife Sneha Reddy, their children Ayaan and Arha, and their dog Kazoku.
The striking 'box-shaped' exterior
One of the most distinctive features of 'Blessing' is its architecture. Designed by architect Aamir Sharma of Aamir & Hameeda Associates, the house follows a clean, rectangular form with a flat roof and predominantly white exterior.
The front façade deliberately keeps things simple, with very few visible openings and a narrow horizontal strip of glass. The minimalist design gives the mansion a sleek, almost sculptural appearance.
Interiors that favour minimalism
Inside, the house moves away from flashy celebrity décor. Architectural Digest's tour of the residence highlighted neutral colours, glossy marble surfaces, contemporary furniture and carefully placed décor.
The living spaces feature muted beige and grey tones, while wooden elements, artwork, plants and textured furnishings add warmth. The dining area is positioned to take advantage of views towards the outdoor spaces.
A private pool and lush outdoor spaces
The outdoor area is one of the biggest highlights of the property. A landscaped garden and swimming pool create a resort-like setting around the house.
The poolside space also connects naturally with the home's entertainment areas, making it suitable for family time as well as gatherings. The emphasis on greenery and open spaces gives 'Blessing' a relaxed holiday-home atmosphere.
A home built around family life
Despite its reported Rs 100-crore value, 'Blessing' is not designed simply as a showpiece. Personal spaces for Ayaan and Arha, a cosy television room, a spacious kitchen and family-oriented areas make the mansion feel lived-in.
The children's rooms, in particular, bring colour into an otherwise neutral home, while the landscaped surroundings provide plenty of room for the family to spend time outdoors.
Why 'Blessing' stands out
What makes Allu Arjun's Hyderabad mansion interesting is the contrast between its reported price tag and its restrained design. Rather than relying on excessive ornamentation, the home uses clean architecture, natural light, greenery and open spaces to create a luxurious yet peaceful environment.
About 'Blessing'
With its two-acre setting, distinctive white architecture and family-focused interiors, 'Blessing' has become one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in Hyderabad.
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