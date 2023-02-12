Indian designer Harri KS created iconic singer Sam Smith's red-carpet look at BRIT Awards - SEE PICS

The star-studded BRIT Awards happened on Saturday night, 11th Feb, at O2 Arena in London. But out of all, it was Grammy award winner Sam Smith quirky and intriguing look on the red carpet which grabbed the attention and eyeballs of the Hollywood industry.

Image: Sam Smith / Instagram, Getty Images

The star-studded BRIT Awards happened on Saturday night, 11th Feb, at O2 Arena in London. But beating all the other celebs in the best-dressed and quirky outfit section, it was Grammy award winner Sam Smith's extraordinary yet intriguing look on the red carpet that earned a lot of attention and got deemed as an innovative ensemble outfit that has raised the bar of fashion.

Image: Getty Images

'Unholy' fame Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith elevated the style game globally by stepping out in one of the eye-catchy and show-stopper-worthy ensemble outfits on Saturday evening at the BRIT Awards.

Image: Getty Images

Out of all celebs, it was definitely, the globally prominent Sam Smith red-carpet look that attracted the maximum attention of the celebrities at the BRIT Awards red-carpet.

Image: Getty Images

Sam Smith looked suave and debonair in a highly-unusual all-in-one latex catsuit. The catsuit had a detailed structured work at the sleeves and legs.

Image: Getty Images

Sam Smith's unique outfit got created by Indian fashion designer Harri KS alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli from Maison Valentino.

Image: Getty Images

Surprisingly, the all-black custom-made outfit worn by Unholy singer Sam Smith featured large disproportionate, blown-up sections on the legs and shoulders that gave the impression of balloons.

Image: Getty Images

While it looked like it could be quite uneasy for the global pop star to move around in such an unusual outfit. The Grammy award-winning artist Sam Smith made it look easy as they posed for photographs before the awards ceremony.

Image: Sam Smith / Instagram