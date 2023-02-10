Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now

Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a cryptic post amid false rumours of her engagement to Adipurush co-star Prabhas that set the internet ablaze.

Kriti Sanon, a prominent Bollywood actress, recently made news when false rumours about her engagement to Prabhas went viral on the internet. It was recently rumoured that the Adipurush main couple will likely get engaged at a private ceremony in the Maldives very soon. However, the Telugu superstar's camp quickly dispelled the rumours, stating that he and Kriti Sanon are simply good friends. Kriti Sanon sent a mysterious message on her Instagram account.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram post amidst engagement rumours with Prabhas

In the middle of the fake engagement rumours, the popular actress, poised to share the screen with Prabhas for the first time in her career in Adipurush, wrote a mysterious post on her Instagram story. Kriti Sanon tweeted a video of Oprah Winfrey, causing admirers to question if she was mocking her bogus engagement rumours and people who focus on her personal life.

"Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They are going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it or you don't," says Oprah Winfrey in the video. Kriti Sanon shared the inspirational video on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "Words (Salute emoji)".

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas once reacted to their dating rumours

Rumours about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' supposed romance began to circulate when they appeared together at the teaser launch event for their ambitious movie Adipurush. The onscreen couple's electric chemistry has netizens speculating if they are a relationship in real life as well. Later, during the promotional event for their film Bhediya, Varun Dhawan pulled Kriti's leg by citing her purported connection with Prabhas.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon quickly moved to Instagram to dispel the rumours, writing: "It's neither Pyaar nor PR... our Bhediya just went too far on a reality programme. And his amusing dialogue sparked some hilarious rumours. Let me break your bubble before some portal publishes my wedding date. The rumours are false!" Later, while attending a popular event, Prabhas denied dating Kriti.