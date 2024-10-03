Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers

Mahabharat fame actress and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has been arrested by the Kolkata Police. The police took action after a clash with TMC workers. Read the full story.

Actress Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra's TV serial 'Mahabharat', has been arrested. Actually, Roopa is a BJP leader. In such a situation, she sat on a dharna in front of the police station in Kolkata and was demanding the release of local women BJP leader Ruby Das. After this she was arrested.

What is the whole matter?

Actually, a child died after being hit by a pelodar. Pelodar is a machine used by Kolkata Municipal Corporation employees to repair roads. After the death of the child, local women BJP leader Ruby Das, along with her colleagues, started protesting. However, during this Kolkata Police arrested her. Then, as soon as Roopa learned about this incident, she reached the police station and demanded Ruby's release. After this Roopa sat on a dharna with her companions.

Meanwhile, TMC workers attacked them. At the same time, instead of arresting the TMC workers, the police arrested Roopa. On the arrest of Roopa, the police say that Roopa and her companions were obstructing the work of the policemen.

Who is Roopa Ganguly?

Let us tell you that Roopa Ganguly is one of the popular actresses of the 90s. She made her mark by playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata. Along with this, Roopa has also worked in many shows. However, Roopa has been doing politics for some time now. Roopa is a former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader. She is counted among the big leaders of BJP in Bengal.

