Explained: 17 benefits of conferring 'classical' language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali

In a landmark decision that emphasizes the cultural richness and linguistic diversity of India, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has conferred the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

In a landmark decision that emphasizes the cultural richness and linguistic diversity of India, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has conferred the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This pivotal announcement was made during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, signifying a robust step towards the preservation and promotion of India's ancient languages and their associated cultural heritage.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the move as a historic decision that aligns with the NDA government's philosophy of embracing and celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. The recognition of these languages as classical languages not only serves to honor their historical significance but also acts as a custodian of Bharat’s profound cultural identity.

Also read: Cabinet approves classical language status to five languages, including Marathi, Bengali and Assamese

"This is a historical decision and this decision goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's philosophy of taking ride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing.

On October 12, 2004, the Government of India established a new category known as "classical languages," beginning with the declaration of Tamil as a classical language. Subsequently, classical language status was conferred upon Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.

Benefits of Conferring Classical Language Status

The conferral of classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali brings with it a multitude of benefits aimed at promoting cultural preservation, enhancing academic research, and generating employment opportunities across various sectors:

1. Conferring Classical Language status to languages such as Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali will enhance the promotion of these languages, contribute to their cultural preservation, support academic research, and foster overall recognition of linguistic heritage.

2. This status will increase awareness and appreciation of the languages among the public.

3. Granting classical status will strengthen the linguistic identity of speakers, cultivating pride in their contributions to both national and global culture.

4. It will ensure the conservation of ancient literary texts, manuscripts, and works, with the digitization of these texts making them accessible for future scholars.

5. The decision will lead to the establishment of dedicated research institutions, facilitate translation efforts, and promote the publication of important texts.

6. Students pursuing higher studies in classical languages will have access to scholarships and financial support.

7. Historical monuments, ancient libraries, and cultural centers associated with these languages are likely to experience a surge in tourism as visitors seek to explore their origins, evolution, and the rich traditions connected to them.

8. Traditional arts, rituals, and festivals associated with these classical languages will be preserved and safeguarded.

Employment Generation and Job Opportunities:

9. Universities and institutions will introduce specialized courses, leading to increased demand for scholars, researchers, and language teachers in classical studies.

10. Scholars and researchers will find job opportunities in language research, manuscript preservation, and linguistic studies.

11. Cultural heritage centers, museums, and libraries will need experts to curate and preserve manuscripts, historical records, and cultural artifacts tied to these languages.

12. There is likely to be a rise in demand for translators, editors, and publishers to translate ancient texts into modern languages and create new literary works in classical languages.

13. The promotion of classical languages will boost cultural tourism, resulting in a greater need for tour guides, event organizers, and hospitality professionals knowledgeable about the language and its cultural heritage.

14. Digital platforms and traditional media will require content creators, writers, and producers to develop programs, documentaries, and materials in and about these classical languages.

15. The digitization of ancient manuscripts and texts will create opportunities for IT professionals in digital archiving, linguistic software development, and database management specific to these classical languages.

16. Entrepreneurs can establish start-ups or businesses focused on language learning platforms, educational tools, heritage tourism, and language-based publishing, thereby generating employment opportunities.

17. With the recognition of classical languages, there will be an increase in the organization of festivals, literary events, and cultural programs, which will require event management professionals, performers, and cultural practitioners.

The call for conferring Classical Language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali is more than a linguistic initiative; it is a holistic approach to cultural preservation, educational enhancement, and community development. As these languages receive the recognition they deserve, the resulting benefits will ripple across academic, cultural, and economic spheres, enriching India’s diverse linguistic heritage for generations to come.

The journey towards this recognition is vital for preserving the rich tapestry of India’s languages, ensuring that they continue to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Latest Videos