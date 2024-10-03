Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated, "For all the nice individuals out there, especially Jackie's admirers, I am offering the fortunate 100, supporting Stormrider song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx, and 100 iPhone 16 Pro. Jackie has put so much hard work and effort into the music Stormrider, and I want you all to make it a bigger hit than Yimmy Yimmy."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman imprisoned in Delhi, has written a new letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he supposedly had a relationship before being detained in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Sukesh applauded Jacqueline's new song, Stormrider, and disclosed that he had recently purchased a private plane. Interestingly, he stated in the letter dated October 2 that he would offer 100 iPhone 16 Pro and ten Mahindra Thar Roxx to the actress' admirers.

Sukesh, who calls Jacqueline a 'warrior princess' and his 'baby girl,' stated, "For all the nice individuals out there, especially Jackie's admirers, I am offering the fortunate 100, supporting Stormrider song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx, and 100 iPhone 16 Pro. Jackie has put so much hard work and effort into the music Stormrider, and I want you all to make it a bigger hit than Yimmy Yimmy." Sukesh announced the contest in his letter and explained how to participate. He stated fans would have to view the song on YouTube, subscribe to Jacqueline's official channel, and then like and comment on the video. Sukesh also stated that the 100 winners would be notified on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024. Sukesh disclosed in the letter that the top ten winners would each receive a Mahindra Thar Roxx and an iPhone 16 Pro Max. He stated that 90 others would receive one iPhone 16 Pro apiece.

On the actress's birthday in August 2024, Sukesh promised gifts for 100 of her fans. Meanwhile, the investigating agency has previously questioned Jacqueline in this case involving alleged high-profile cheating. The actress has also been accused of accepting gifts purchased with the proceeds of the extortion scheme; however, she has denied any role in the scam. She had previously alleged that she was 'maliciously targeted' by Sukesh. Jacqueline also claimed that she received no presents from Sukesh and told the court that the conman 'ruined' her career and life.

