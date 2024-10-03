Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Burn Muhammad's effigy on Dussehra instead': Mahamandaleshwar Yeti sparks row, FIR registered (WATCH)

    In a controversial statement that has ignited significant outrage, Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsinhanand Giri urged his followers to "burn Muhammad's effigy" during the upcoming Dussehra celebrations.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 8:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

    In a controversial statement that has ignited significant outrage, Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsinhanand Giri urged his followers to "burn Muhammad's effigy" during the upcoming Dussehra celebrations. This inflammatory remark, captured in a viral video, has led the Ghaziabad Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

    "Taking cognizance of the said video, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Sihani Gate police station and other legal action is being ensured," wrote DCP City Commissionerate Ghaziabad in a post on X.

    The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows Giri calling for the burning of the effigy as a form of protest. His comments have been met with immediate backlash, drawing criticism from various quarters, including religious leaders, activists, and political figures, who view the statement as an attempt to incite communal tension and promote hatred.

    "It's been several years, we burn Raavan's effigy on Dussehra. Now such criminals have been born in front of whom Raavan has no existence. If you have to burn something on Dussehra then burn the effigy of (Prophet) Muhammad," he said amidst applause from the audience.

    The controversial remarks has sparked a massive social media outburst, with one user commenting, "I don't know what everybody gets by speaking ill of each other's religion, everyone just serves their own interests and fools their followers."

    Another user on X remarked, "What is the use of such an FIR when there is no arrest and even if an arrest is made, he gets bail immediately. It has become a fashion to get an FIR registered against oneself, people are not afraid of FIR. You will see that nothing will happen to him, on the contrary this poisonous man will spread more hatred."

    A third user noted, "Wrong statement! Absolutely wrong, the eyes of such brothers should be opened in a proper manner within the ambit of the Constitution!"

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

