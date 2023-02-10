Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hotstar? Where can you see Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding film? Read THIS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did not appear for the media and photographers at their Delhi wedding reception. According to rumours, they have sold the rights to their wedding film to an OTT platform!



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the company of their family and close friends. The newlyweds shattered the Internet when they uploaded a few images from their wedding shortly after their wedding.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The pair made their first public appearance as husband and wife a day after their wedding when they were sighted at the Jaisalmer airport. They flew to Delhi and were greeted warmly at Sidharth's residence.

Last night, February 9, the Shershaah couple threw a celebration in Delhi. Sidharth and Kiara did not appear in public to pose for photographs while fans awaited their arrival.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sell the rights to their wedding film to an OTT platform?

According to Zoom, Sidharth and Kiara did not pose for cameras at their Delhi reception since they sold their wedding rights to OTT behemoth Amazon Prime Video. According to the story, Sidharth and Kiara walked through the back entrance of their reception site, avoiding the paparazzi, and their crew would handle any pap work.

Even before Sidharth and Kiara tied the married, rumours circulated that they were selling their wedding video rights to Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video published a photo of the Shershaah pair with the message "forts are stunningly gorgeous tbh... just saying" before of their wedding, sparking rumours that the couple sold wedding video rights to the digital platform. Also Read: Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ