Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hotstar? Where can you see Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding film? Read THIS

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did not appear for the media and photographers at their Delhi wedding reception. According to rumours, they have sold the rights to their wedding film to an OTT platform!
     

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the company of their family and close friends. The newlyweds shattered the Internet when they uploaded a few images from their wedding shortly after their wedding.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The pair made their first public appearance as husband and wife a day after their wedding when they were sighted at the Jaisalmer airport. They flew to Delhi and were greeted warmly at Sidharth's residence.

    Last night, February 9, the Shershaah couple threw a celebration in Delhi. Sidharth and Kiara did not appear in public to pose for photographs while fans awaited their arrival.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sell the rights to their wedding film to an OTT platform?
    According to Zoom, Sidharth and Kiara did not pose for cameras at their Delhi reception since they sold their wedding rights to OTT behemoth Amazon Prime Video. According to the story, Sidharth and Kiara walked through the back entrance of their reception site, avoiding the paparazzi, and their crew would handle any pap work.

    Even before Sidharth and Kiara tied the married, rumours circulated that they were selling their wedding video rights to Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video published a photo of the Shershaah pair with the message "forts are stunningly gorgeous tbh... just saying" before of their wedding, sparking rumours that the couple sold wedding video rights to the digital platform. Also Read: Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures
    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani uploaded a series of wedding photos on February 7 after marrying in Suryagarh. Sidharth looked handsome in a metallic gold sherwani, while Kiara looked stunning in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" they captioned the image. "We ask your blessings and love on our path ahead," they said. On February 12, the couple will have a wedding celebration in Mumbai for their industry pals. Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now RBA

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen RBA

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Netflix You Season 4 OUT Why to watch Penn Badgley show? When You season 4 part 2 is releasing RBA

    You Season 4 OUT: Why to watch Penn Badgley’s show? When 'You' season 4, part 2 is, releasing? Read more

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in a new avatar with smooth dance moves vma

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

    Recent Stories

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota AJR

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

    PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors' Summit today; check details AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors' Summit today; check details

    Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet and many more attend the starry event RBA

    Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet and many more attend the starry event

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now RBA

    Kriti Sanon on her engagement rumours with Prabhas; actress shares cryptic post; check out now

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know AJR

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon