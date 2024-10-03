Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unlock idli's health benefits: Eat it the right way

    Discover the healthiest way to enjoy the South Indian breakfast staple, idli. Learn about portion sizes, accompaniments, and potential health benefits.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 11:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

    Idli

    Idli is one of the common breakfast in most of the homes in South India as it is an easy food to cook. Idli is steamed in fermented batter made by grinding rice and urad dal, and served with delicious sambar and chutney. If you don't have time to make chutney and sambar, you can even eat it with powdered spices. Apart from that, idli is easily digestible as it is steam cooked.

    article_image2

    Idli is taken as breakfast and dinner. Although idli has many benefits, it is good only if eaten according to a specific method. Otherwise it will cause some ill effects as we should follow a certain method for any food. 

     

    article_image3

    There are many types of chutneys like peanut chutney, spicy chutney, tomato chutney, onion chutney. There are many types of idli powders like urad dal powder, coconut powder, chilli powder. When you eat idli with any one of these, it does not cause any harm to the body. But when you eat everything together, it will have its consequences. 

    article_image4

    That is, if you take four types of powders and three types of chutneys for four idlis, it causes some side effects when it enters the body. This can lead to heartburn and stomach related problems. Sesame oil or ghee added to idli powder can lead to high calories. It is not good to eat vada with morning idli. The high calories in it will not benefit the body. 

     

    article_image5

    Benefits of Idli:

    Idli is steamed so it is fat free and easy to digest. Since sambar is also eaten while eating idli, carbohydrates are obtained from rice and protein from lentils. 

    How to eat? 

    If you are eating 2 or 3 idlis, you can have a cup of sambar with it, which is healthy. You can add chutney if you like. But coconut chutney increases body weight. It is good to eat in moderation. If you want, you can eat mint, onion, tomato with any one of these chutneys. It provides essential vitamins to the body. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How skipping lunch for a busy schedule can damage your health RTM

    How skipping lunch for a busy schedule can damage your health

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals RTM

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness RTM

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials dmn

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor RTM

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

    Recent Stories

    Cricket's beauty queens: Top 10 most stunning women cricketers dmn

    Cricket's beauty queens: Top 10 most stunning women cricketers

    Explained 17 benefits of conferring 'classical' language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali snt

    Explained: 17 benefits of conferring 'classical' language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali

    Burn Muhammad's effigy on Dussehra instead Mahamandaleshwar Yeti sparks row, FIR registered (WATCH) snt

    'Burn Muhammad's effigy on Dussehra instead': Mahamandaleshwar Yeti sparks row, FIR registered (WATCH)

    BREAKING Union Cabinet confers classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali snt

    Cabinet approves classical language status to five languages, including Marathi, Bengali and Assamese

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers RBA

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon