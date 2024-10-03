Cricket's beauty queens: Top 10 most stunning women cricketers

Let's see some women cricket players who score not only on the field, ball but also in terms of beauty.

Indian Womens Cricket Team

Women's cricket has been getting a good reception for the past few years with some good quality matches. Also, some players are popular in the world of cricket not only with bat and ball but also with their looks. Let's see 10 of the most beautiful women cricketers in the world.

1. Ellyse Perry - Australia Ellyse Perry is an Australian all-rounder. She has carved a niche for herself in women's cricket. A versatile player, she excelled not only in cricket but also in football. Ellyse Perry's super smile will captivate everyone. Her natural beauty and her all-rounder show on the field have made her one of the most beautiful women cricketers in the world. Perry has a huge fan following all over the world. She holds the distinction of being the youngest Australian cricketer to play international cricket. She won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award in 2017. She also holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in many matches.

2. Smriti Mandhana - India Smriti Mandhana is a star cricketer of the Indian team. An opening batsman, she is known for playing amazing innings with her aggressive batting style. Smriti is among the most beautiful cricketers in the world for her beautiful looks and stylish looks. Not only the power of her bat on the field but also her fashion sense often goes viral on social media. Apart from social media, she has also carved a niche for herself in many brand advertisements. Smriti Mandhana won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2018. She also holds the distinction of being the leading run-scorer in the 2018 Women's T20 Challenge and the highest century-scorer in international cricket.

Isa Guha

3. Isa Guha - England Isa Guha is a former England cricketer. She is currently a commentator. She has made a great contribution to cricket both on and off the field. Isa has carved a niche for herself as a good cricketer and a modern-day commentator. She has inspired many with her game and beauty and has encouraged many young women to take up cricket. She has played a key role in promoting women's cricket. She was part of the England team that won the 2009 ICC Women's World Cup. 4. Kainat Imtiaz - Pakistan This Pakistani cricketer has risen to become an all-rounder by developing excellent skills in cricket with confidence and perseverance. Kainat's glamorous looks and beauty are no less than film actresses. Kainat, who made her debut for Pakistan in 2010, excelled in both batting and bowling.

Holly Ferling - Australian Women Cricketer

5. Holly Ferling - Australia Australian fast bowler Holly Ferling has made a place for herself with her amazing pace and accurate bowling. Holly's beautiful looks - athletic physique along with her beautiful style have been recognized as one of the most beautiful cricketers in the world. Her glamorous personality has earned her a huge fan following both on and off the field. She made her debut for Australia at a young age. 6. Isobel Joyce - Ireland Irish cricketer Isobel Joyce has risen to become a key player for Ireland with her all-round game. Isobel's natural beauty and beautiful fashion sense make her stand out in the cricketing world. Isobel has made a huge impact on Irish women's cricket. She has captained the Irish women's cricket team. Isobel Joyce's name will surely be included in the list of players who have made significant changes in international cricket.

Mithali Raj - Indian Cricketer

7. Mithali Raj - India Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is a legend in the sport. Mithali has been an inspiration to many young players not only in India but also in world cricket. She has played amazing innings in international cricket. Mithali plays a key role in popularizing women's cricket in India. Her beautiful smile and natural beauty have made her one of the most beautiful cricketers in the world. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket. She has received many awards including Padma Shri. 8. Sarah Taylor - England England wicketkeeper-batsman Sarah Taylor. She is known for her agility behind the wickets and her amazing batting. Sarah's smile, along with her playing style, is captivating. Her outspokenness about mental health issues has inspired many. She was part of the England team that won many ICC tournaments. She has made many achievements as a wicket-keeper-batsman.

Dane van Niekerk

9. Dane van Niekerk – South Africa Dane van Niekerk, a South African cricketer, has made a place for herself in world women's cricket with her amazing captaincy and all-round game. Along with her unique style, Dane's beauty has made a mark in women's cricket. She has played a key role in the development of South African women's cricket. She has captained the South African women's cricket team and continues to excel in international cricket. 10. Laura Marsh - England England cricketer Laura Marsh has excelled with her off-spin bowling. She has also garnered attention with her beautiful looks. Her contribution to England's success in women's cricket is immense. She was part of the England team that won ICC tournaments and has delivered many amazing moments as a bowler.

Latest Videos