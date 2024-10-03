Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh criticised Telangana leader Konda Surekha for her statements against her. The star encouraged officials to cease leveraging her name for political benefit.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh called out Congress Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name in a speech to gain ‘political mileage' in a post on X. The actor, who has previously worked in the Telugu film industry, wrote a detailed note on X, slamming the politician.

Rakul Preet Singh, who formerly worked in the Telugu film business, sent a comprehensive letter to X criticising Congress Telangana minister Konda Surekha for exploiting her name in a speech to garner 'political mileage'.

Also Read: Jhanak spoiler Alert: Anirudh suffers heart attack, will he survive?

The Telangana minister had previously accused BRS leader KTR of having links to drug-related groups and claiming participation in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. Surekha also accused Rama Rao of bringing female performers to narcotics, claiming that he rendered them addicted.

Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected.

It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more… — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 3, 2024

"The reason for injustice to Samantha is KTR. Two to three heroines have also got married early due to drug cases. Rakul Preet got married and other two to three heroines as well. Why do we have to bear this headache (of the drug cases) and get married soon? With the power they had previously, they tapped phones, made records and threatened them," she said.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show

Meanwhile, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a criminal and defamation complaint against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha at Nampally court.

Latest Videos