    Actor Mohanraj, popular for his iconic role 'Keerikkadan Jose', passes away

    Malayalam film actor Mohanraj, known for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose in the movie Kireedam, has passed away. 

    Actor Mohan Raj, popular for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam film actor Mohanraj, famous for his iconic role as 'Keerikkadan Jose' in the Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam, passed away at his residence in Kanjirakulam, Thiruvananthapuram. The actor had been battling various health issues for a long time, including complications from a leg injury sustained during a Telugu film shoot.

    Mohanraj's demise was announced by actor and producer Dinesh Panicker through social media. The funeral will take place after his daughter arrives from abroad.

    Colleagues and industry stalwarts, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, paid tributes to the veteran actor. Suresh Gopi remembered Mohanraj as the "Keerikkadan Jose" of Malayalam cinema, whose characters will forever remain etched in the memory of Malayalis.


    Mohanraj's portrayal of Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam revolutionized villain roles in Malayalam cinema. He went on to act in over 300 films, including notable roles in Chengol, Narasimham, Hello, and Mayavi. His popularity earned him opportunities in Telugu and Tamil films.

    Dinesh Panicker condoled the actor's passing, saying, "The mighty villain in the movie Kireedam. Mohanraj, who played Keerikkadan Jose, passed away. After Kireedam, my friend Mohan Raj acted in my films Cheppu Kilukkana Changathi, Raja Puthran, and Stalin Sivadas. Will miss u dear Mohanraj,".

    Mohanraj made his silver screen debut with K Madhu's Moonammura. His performances earned him a special place in the hearts of Malayalam film enthusiasts.

