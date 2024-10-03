Joker star Lady Gaga talks about her fiance Michael Polansky; recalls how he proposed to her (WATCH)

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been attracting attention with their public displays of love (PDAs) and a purportedly developing affair. The couple hinted at their engagement at the Paris Olympics, and they recently made a stunning red carpet-appearance at the Venice International Film Festival while promoting Gaga's film Joker: Folie a Deux.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gaga revealed details about their relationship, including the heartfelt moment when Polansky proposed. “He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Oh, I thought he was going to propose.’ We went on a trip together, and we went rock climbing, and we’ve been rock climbing before, which was super fun,” she said.

Gaga described how they hiked to the top, had a tour, snapped photos, then returned to their hotel, conversing along the way. “And he actually — it was very Michael — he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, ‘Yes, it’s so OK! ” she added.

When Kimmel questioned why Polansky didn't propose to her on the summit after rock climbing or go down on his knee, she said, "I believe it was clever. It was safe. He had the ring in his bag, which was really nice. He didn't propose, but I am a contemporary lady. "I like what he did."

During the chat, Gaga discussed her upcoming wedding plans, noting that she is contemplating keeping it low-key and small. "We really speak a lot about going to a courthouse together and having Chinese cuisine. "But knowing me, it could also turn into a circus with unicorns," she said.

Gaga and Polansky began their love relationship in 2020. They were seen in public together in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. At the Paris Olympics 2024, Gaga referred to Michael Polansky as "my fiance."

