    Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
    Teddy bears are about cuddles and snuggles. Here are some movie suggestions for the day that you can watch with your lover and snuggle up.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Valentine’s Week is being celebrated in full swing on Thursday, February 10. While most people love to exchange teddy bears on this day, it is not necessary that everyone needs to do the same. There are different ways to celebrate Teddy Day with your loved ones, and one of the ways to celebrate it is to watch movies based on teddy bears.

    From ‘Sleepless to Seattle’ to the famous ‘Winnie – The Pooh’, there are many movies that have had teddy bears play an important role in it. So, grab a tub of popcorn, get under the sheets and watch these movie suggestions on Teddy Day 2022 while snuggling up to your partner.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Toy Story 3 (2010): If you have watched the film, you will remember the Lots-O’-Huggin’ in pink colour. Don’t be deceived by its untainted appearance. The bear’s voice has been given by Ned Beatty.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Sleepless in Seatle (1992): This nearly three decades old film is directed by Nora Ephron, who has also co-written it. The end of the movie involves a teddy bear in an important role. The film features Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger.

    ALSO READ: Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Paddington Bear (2014): The movie version of Paddington Bear; the lead character of the film, a bear, has been a hit since 1958. The character came to life when Michael Bond wrote ‘A Bear Called Paddington’. It is based on a teddy bear that the author once saw at a toy store in London, the UK near the Paddington Station.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Mac and Me (1988): The film was released in the year 1988, Mac and Me includes a dance number while the action takes place inside a McDonald’s restaurant as it surrounds an alien Mac in a fuzzy teddy bear costume. From involving an alien to even having a cameo of Ronald McDonald, this film is a good watch for the occasion.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Cape Fear (1991): This isn’t really a teddy bear movie per se but a teddy bear role in this film has a huge impact on the film. There is a short clip wherein a teddy bear is seen seated across a chair, right before a death scene. Even though it is a brief shot, the scene has quite an impact on the movie. The film that was released 30 years ago was directed by filmmaker  Martin Scorsese.

    ALSO READ: Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    The Care Bears Movie (1985):  Even before Michael Bay’s Transformers was released, there was a toy-based movie which was one of the first feature films that were based on a toy line. The Care Bears is an animated film that stars alongside their Care Bear Cousins. The story is narrated by a group of orphanage owners. The Care Bears film has its heroes save a young sorcerer; not just that but they also find love and care for a pair of lonely children.

    Hollywood Happy Teddy Day 2022: Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Winnie the Pooh (2011): Teddy Day is incomplete without watching Winnie the Pooh and his best friends. Stephen J Anderson and Don Hall’s Winnie the Pooh is inspired by AA Milne’s classic books. AThe movie, as we all know it, shows a cuddly bear coping with his honey addiction while he and his pals seek out.

