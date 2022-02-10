Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

The fourth day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as Teddy Day on February 10. Here are messages and wishes that you can send across on Teddy Day to your loved ones.

As the fourth day of the Valentine’s Week has arrived, it is time to celebrate Teddy Day with your special someone. The fourth day of the Valentine’s week each year is celereabted as Teddy Day.

On this day, Teddy Bears are exchanged with their respective partners - whether is husband/wife or boyfriend/girlfriend. Teddys are loved by all, especially women who love to cuddle them the most. Today is the day when you should step out and buy your partner a cute and soft teddy that will always be with them to remind them of you, especially on the days when you are not physically around.

ALSO READ: Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys

Here are some wishes you can send on Teddy Day:

• I’m al’Teddy in love with you.

• On this day, I want to the person sweeter than a teddy, a very happy Teddy Day.

• Teddys are the cutest way of expressing love. Here’s wishing my love a very hapyy Teddy Day.

• It’s Teddy Day today. I want to let you know that I love you beary much.

• When I come into your arms, I find the love I have always been looking for. Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to you my Teddy.

• There is nothing better than being someone’s teddy bear and on this Teddy Day, I want to tell you that you are my teddy bear for life.

• There is no better place in this world than your arms because that is where I find the teddy love and warmth. Warm wishes on this Teddy Day.

• All the stress and tension is gone when I have my teddy by my side giving me lots of hugs. Happy Teddy Day.

• I just want to hug you and bring lots of happiness to you like a teddy bear. Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day.

• On this Teddy Day, I just wish that you always have a teddy in your life to bring you joys and lots of love. Happy Teddy Day.

• In this stressful world, we all need is a teddy whom we can hug and feel loved and protected. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day.

• A Teddy Bear reminds me of you. It’s soft and warm like you. Happy Teddy Day.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

Use these five quotes as status messages on social media:

• No matter how difficult life gets, you will always find me by your side like a teddy ready to hug you.

• It feels so good to know that you have your own teddy whom you can hug at night and have a sound sleep. Happy Teddy Day to you.

• Warm wishes on Teddy Day. Be a teddy in someone’s life and spread happiness around to make this life a beautiful one.

• Teddy bears don’t need a heart. They are already filled with love. Sending this teddy bear to express my love for you. Happy Teddy Day.

• Let us celebrate the occasion of Teddy Day by being a teddy to someone in pain and bring smile to their face. Warm wishes on Teddy Day to you.