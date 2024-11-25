Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH)

In a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar and others on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Bollywood actor Salman Khan mentioned Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The BB18 host described the distinction between on-screen and off-screen images when he mentioned Mahesh Babu and lauded him for keeping a modest character off-screen despite his powerful on-screen image.

“Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain" Salman said.

Shilpa could not hide her pride and grinned as Salman talked lovingly of Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa's sister, Namrata Shirodkar, is married to Mahesh Babu. They've been married for 19 years now. Although Mahesh and Namrata have not publicly shown their support for Shilpa, the actress has stated that the couple is proud of her and stands by her.

“(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me. They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do, I’ll do it myself. I know I’m going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They are very supportive of me," Shilpa Shirodkar told the Times of India in October.

