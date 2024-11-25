Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is married to Shilpa Shirodkar's sister, Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa is presently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH) RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

In a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar and others on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Bollywood actor Salman Khan mentioned Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The BB18 host described the distinction between on-screen and off-screen images when he mentioned Mahesh Babu and lauded him for keeping a modest character off-screen despite his powerful on-screen image.

“Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain" Salman said.

Shilpa could not hide her pride and grinned as Salman talked lovingly of Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa's sister, Namrata Shirodkar, is married to Mahesh Babu. They've been married for 19 years now. Although Mahesh and Namrata have not publicly shown their support for Shilpa, the actress has stated that the couple is proud of her and stands by her. 

“(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me. They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do, I’ll do it myself. I know I’m going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They are very supportive of me," Shilpa Shirodkar told the Times of India in October.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show RBA

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee

Ram Gopal Verma to be arrested for allegedly defaming Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu? Know here ATG

Ram Gopal Verma to be arrested for allegedly defaming Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu? Know here

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couple to sell streaming rights like Nayanthara, Vignesh? Read on ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couple to sell streaming rights like Nayanthara, Vignesh? Read on

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon