Did Vijay Devarakonda confirm his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna? Here's some proof

Photos of actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda on a lunch date have gone viral on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda

South Indian heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been romantically linked since 2019.

Geetha Govindham

Vijay Devarakonda, famed for Arjun Reddy, starred opposite Rashmika in Geetha Govindham. The film, made on a 5 crore budget, grossed 132 crores.

Dear Comrade

Rashmika and Vijay's chemistry was lauded. They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade, during which dating rumors began.

Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda

After five years of silence, their frequent appearances on trips have reignited speculation and rumors among fans and followers.

Rakshith Shetty & Rashmika

They've avoided working together since the rumours. Rashmika notably broke off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty after Geetha Govindham's success. Vijay recently hinted at being in a relationship.

Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda

During Pushpa's promotions, Rashmika hinted at their relationship, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding their frequent trips together.

Rashmika's Lunch Date

Their photo from an open lunch date has sparked rumors, with fans speculating that a wedding announcement might be imminent.

