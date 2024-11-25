Did Vijay Devarakonda confirm his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna? Here's some proof

Photos of actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda on a lunch date have gone viral on social media.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda

South Indian heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been romantically linked since 2019.

article_image2

Geetha Govindham

Vijay Devarakonda, famed for Arjun Reddy, starred opposite Rashmika in Geetha Govindham. The film, made on a 5 crore budget, grossed 132 crores. 

article_image3

Dear Comrade

Rashmika and Vijay's chemistry was lauded. They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade, during which dating rumors began.

article_image4

Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda

After five years of silence, their frequent appearances on trips have reignited speculation and rumors among fans and followers.

article_image5

Rakshith Shetty & Rashmika

They've avoided working together since the rumours. Rashmika notably broke off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty after Geetha Govindham's success. Vijay recently hinted at being in a relationship.

article_image6

Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda

During Pushpa's promotions, Rashmika hinted at their relationship, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding their frequent trips together.

article_image7

Rashmika's Lunch Date

Their photo from an open lunch date has sparked rumors, with fans speculating that a wedding announcement might be imminent.

