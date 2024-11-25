Ram Gopal Verma to be arrested for allegedly defaming Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu? Know here

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma faces legal trouble after Andhra Pradesh Police filed a case against him for allegedly posting derogatory content about CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family. Despite being summoned, RGV skipped questioning, prompting police action and a legal battle for interim relief

Ram Gopal Verma to be arrested for allegedly defaming Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu? Know here ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police visited the Hyderabad residence of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) on Monday after he failed to appear for questioning in a case involving alleged derogatory content against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on social media.

Officials from Ongole Rural Police reached the controversial director’s home but found he was not present. Reports suggest that RGV had left for Coimbatore. His absence led to heightened drama as his arrest seemed likely in connection with the case.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin)

The filmmaker had missed the scheduled appearance before the police on Monday. Last week, he had requested a four-day extension to comply with the police summons. Allegations against him include tarnishing the reputation of CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, and other individuals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin)

The police registered a case against RGV on November 11, following a complaint by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ramalingam. The complaint accused the filmmaker of making derogatory comments about CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotion of his film Vyuham late last year.

RGV allegedly posted objectionable remarks on social media platforms, prompting charges under Section 336(4) and 353(2) of the BNS Act and Section 67 of the IT Act. These were filed at the Maddipadu police station. Subsequently, the police served notice on November 13, requiring RGV to appear before the investigating officer at Maddipadu.

Also Read: Mohamed Irfan Net Worth: Meet famous Tamil YouTuber

The filmmaker approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking interim relief from the summons. However, the court declined his request, emphasizing it could not grant bail under a quash petition. RGV’s counsel conveyed to the court that the filmmaker feared arrest, but the judge stated that the proper recourse would be to file a bail petition.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show RBA

52nd International Emmys LIVE: When and where to watch in India; actor Vir Das to host the show

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH) RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS after Salman Khan comments on Mahesh Babu's persona (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couple to sell streaming rights like Nayanthara, Vignesh? Read on ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couple to sell streaming rights like Nayanthara, Vignesh? Read on

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon