Ram Gopal Verma to be arrested for allegedly defaming Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu? Know here

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma faces legal trouble after Andhra Pradesh Police filed a case against him for allegedly posting derogatory content about CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family. Despite being summoned, RGV skipped questioning, prompting police action and a legal battle for interim relief

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police visited the Hyderabad residence of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) on Monday after he failed to appear for questioning in a case involving alleged derogatory content against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on social media.

Officials from Ongole Rural Police reached the controversial director’s home but found he was not present. Reports suggest that RGV had left for Coimbatore. His absence led to heightened drama as his arrest seemed likely in connection with the case.

The filmmaker had missed the scheduled appearance before the police on Monday. Last week, he had requested a four-day extension to comply with the police summons. Allegations against him include tarnishing the reputation of CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, and other individuals.

The police registered a case against RGV on November 11, following a complaint by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ramalingam. The complaint accused the filmmaker of making derogatory comments about CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotion of his film Vyuham late last year.

RGV allegedly posted objectionable remarks on social media platforms, prompting charges under Section 336(4) and 353(2) of the BNS Act and Section 67 of the IT Act. These were filed at the Maddipadu police station. Subsequently, the police served notice on November 13, requiring RGV to appear before the investigating officer at Maddipadu.

The filmmaker approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking interim relief from the summons. However, the court declined his request, emphasizing it could not grant bail under a quash petition. RGV’s counsel conveyed to the court that the filmmaker feared arrest, but the judge stated that the proper recourse would be to file a bail petition.

