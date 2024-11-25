Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee

Unnati Tomar addresses the online abuse she’s facing after Digvijay Rathee's breakup announcement on Bigg Boss 18, calling out hate and highlighting mental health struggles.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Unnati Tomar slams online abuse after breakup with Digvijay Rathee NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee recently made headlines with the announcement of his breakup from Unnati Tomar, confirming that he is now "single." In a candid revelation, Rathee shared that before entering the Bigg Boss house, he had a conversation with Unnati, where they mutually acknowledged the end of their relationship. However, what followed was a wave of backlash directed towards Unnati, who has since been subjected to relentless abuse and hate on social media.

Unnati took to her Instagram story to address the ongoing harassment, opening up about the toll it has taken on her mental health. "Day 35 of people abusing me and spreading hate in every possible way just because I told them the truth, broke their delusion, and am not crying like others," she shared. She further emphasized her decision to move forward and live her life, despite the negativity surrounding her. "I still want to be with that person and live my life," she added, pointing out that the public’s reaction to her honesty was unjust.

The abuse and online trolling directed towards Unnati highlights a growing issue of cyberbullying and the societal pressure placed on individuals in the public eye. As fans continue to engage with the ongoing drama from the Bigg Boss house, it is crucial to remember the importance of respect and kindness, especially when dealing with personal matters of individuals.

Unnati’s post has sparked conversations about mental health, online abuse, and the challenges faced by individuals in relationships, especially when they are thrust into the limelight.

