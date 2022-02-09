Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys

Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, when people shower gifts in the form of soft cuddly soft toys, especially teddy bears, to the ones they love. Let us look at some actresses fond of teddy bears

With Valentine’s Day approaching in a few days, the celebrations for the week have begun already. After the rose day, propose day, and the chocolate day comes Teddy Day. Women worldwide love soft toys and are fond of keeping a few in their rooms. Let us look at 5 actresses who love spending time with teddy bears.



Ananya Panday is a bubbly actress from the current generation of Bollywood actresses. Ananya had once shared a picture on Instagram posing by a giant teddy bear.



Popular TV star Hina Khan is quite fond of Teddy bears she once posed with a Winnie The Pooh proves her love for soft toys



Shraddha Arya once shared a picture of her travel essentials, including Bluetooth speakers, a handbag, shoes, and a cute pink teddy bear.



Nia Sharma had shared a picture on her Instagram account, which was a collage of her childhood pictures. She was seen holding a teddy bear in both the pictures.