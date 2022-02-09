  • Facebook
    Happy Teddy Day 2022: Ananya Panday to Shraddha Arya; 5 celebs who love soft toys

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
    Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, when people shower gifts in the form of soft cuddly soft toys, especially teddy bears, to the ones they love. Let us look at some actresses fond of teddy bears

    With Valentine’s Day approaching in a few days, the celebrations for the week have begun already. After the rose day, propose day, and the chocolate day comes Teddy Day. Women worldwide love soft toys and are fond of keeping a few in their rooms. Let us look at 5 actresses who love spending time with teddy bears.
     

    Ananya Panday is a bubbly actress from the current generation of Bollywood actresses. Ananya had once shared a picture on Instagram posing by a giant teddy bear.
     

    Popular TV star Hina Khan is quite fond of Teddy bears she once posed with a Winnie The Pooh proves her love for soft toys
     

    Shraddha Arya once shared a picture of her travel essentials, including Bluetooth speakers, a handbag, shoes, and a cute pink teddy bear.
     

    Nia Sharma had shared a picture on her Instagram account, which was a collage of her childhood pictures. She was seen holding a teddy bear in both the pictures. ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

    Erica Jennifer Fernandes shared a photo of hers cuddling with her teddy bears and wrote in the caption, ‘Soft Weaknesses’. Erica also has a good collection of other soft toys, including flamingos. Also Read: Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

