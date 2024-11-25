Senior citizen concessions: Lower berth allocation in trains, ticket booking and more

Indian Railways offers special facilities for senior citizens. Learn about train travel ticket booking, concessions, and lower berth allocation for seniors.

Railways is the largest transportation system in the country. It operates thousands of trains across the country and serves millions of passengers. People prefer train travel due to low cost and comfortable journey. The number of train passengers is increasing day by day and Railways is making several concessions and announcements for the convenience of passengers.

The railway is working hard to meet the needs of every passenger, from children to adults. Special discounts are provided for senior citizens which ensures that they get lower berths.

Lower berth for senior citizens Railways has formulated several rules for the benefit of senior citizens to make their journey easier. Lower berth can be booked in advance. IRCTC has given an explanation on this lower berth allocation.

If you book a ticket in general quota, the seat will be allotted only if it is available. Lower berth is confirmed if booked in lower berth quota. This means that senior citizens should book tickets in the lower berth quota instead of the general quota.

Lower Berth: First come first served Seats are allotted on first come first served basis in general quota. You can contact TTE for lower berth. They are likely to allocate a lower berth.

