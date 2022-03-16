Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: Watch these upcoming movies and web series this weekend

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Holi is almost here! Here are a few web series/films releasing this weekend that you must watch while celebrating the festival of colours.

    Image: Official poster

    As the festival of colours, Holi, is approaching, at least five films/web series will be released this weekend to make add more colours to your celebrations. From Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey to Vidya Balan’s Jalsa, check out all the upcoming releases you can watch over this weekend.

    Image: Official poster

    Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank: Netflix is all set to release the first season of ‘Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank’ on March 16. It is a docu-series, which depicts the story of one of the biggest bank robberies in the world. In 2005, the Central Bank of Fortaleza, Brazil was robbed. It is believed that 25 people were involved in this theft, out of which only eight were arrested and only a small percentage of the huge chunk of money that was stolen, was recovered. Some scenes from this series may remind one of Money Heist.

    Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year 2022, Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres on Friday, March 18. Also starring actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, the comedy-thriller is one of the most-anticipated films of Bollywood’s Khiladi.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

    Image: Official poster

    Jalsa: Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, Jalsa will be released on March 18 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The thriller film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-produced Tumhari Sulu with Vidya and Rajkummar Rao. The story revolves around Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukhshana (Shefali Shah), whose lives are full of chaos, mystery, lies, truth and deceit.

    ALSO READ: Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah appear in their boss-lady avatars for trailer launch; see pics

    Image: Official poster

    Salute: Dulquer Salman’s ‘Salute’, his fourth film post-pandemic, will release on the OTT platform on March 18. The film is all set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Hindi on Sony Liv. The film, directed by Roshan Edreuz, revolves around an unsolved case, which retired senior inspector Arvind Karunakaran could not solve during his service.

    Image: Official poster

    Bloody Brothers: Also releasing on March 18 is the dark comedy series, Bloody Brothers. Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are in lead roles in this series which will release on Zee5. The story revolves around the relationship between two brothers Jaggi Grover and Daljit Grover. It is the Indian adaptation of the British series Gilt. Bloody Brothers will see performances by stellar actors such as Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alag, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi.

    Image: Official poster

    Apharan2: Starring Arunoday Singh in the lead role, the second season of crime thriller Apharan plays the lead role in this crime thriller. It will also be released on March 18 on Voot. In this, Arunoday plays the character of Uttarakhand Police Inspector Rudra Srivastava. Mahi Gill, Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola and Sanand Verma were seen playing important roles in the first season. Nidhi Singh, Sanand and Snehil Dixit Mehra are also a part of the second season.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was Shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster RCB

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes RCB

    Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes (Video)

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas RCB

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf RCB

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf

    Recent Stories

    icc women's world cup Fans hail India Jhulan Goswami after bowler takes 250 ODI wickets snt

    'What a player!': Fans hail India's Jhulan Goswami for incredible milestone

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was Shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers list-dnm

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers of 2021

    The Kashmir Files Assam CM announces half day for government officials to watch the film drb

    The Kashmir Files: Assam CM announces half-day for government officials to watch the film

    Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Video Icon