Holi 2022: Watch these upcoming movies and web series this weekend

Holi is almost here! Here are a few web series/films releasing this weekend that you must watch while celebrating the festival of colours.

Image: Official poster

As the festival of colours, Holi, is approaching, at least five films/web series will be released this weekend to make add more colours to your celebrations. From Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey to Vidya Balan’s Jalsa, check out all the upcoming releases you can watch over this weekend.

Image: Official poster

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank: Netflix is all set to release the first season of ‘Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank’ on March 16. It is a docu-series, which depicts the story of one of the biggest bank robberies in the world. In 2005, the Central Bank of Fortaleza, Brazil was robbed. It is believed that 25 people were involved in this theft, out of which only eight were arrested and only a small percentage of the huge chunk of money that was stolen, was recovered. Some scenes from this series may remind one of Money Heist.

Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year 2022, Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres on Friday, March 18. Also starring actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, the comedy-thriller is one of the most-anticipated films of Bollywood’s Khiladi. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

Image: Official poster

Jalsa: Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, Jalsa will be released on March 18 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The thriller film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-produced Tumhari Sulu with Vidya and Rajkummar Rao. The story revolves around Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukhshana (Shefali Shah), whose lives are full of chaos, mystery, lies, truth and deceit. ALSO READ: Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah appear in their boss-lady avatars for trailer launch; see pics

Image: Official poster

Salute: Dulquer Salman’s ‘Salute’, his fourth film post-pandemic, will release on the OTT platform on March 18. The film is all set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Hindi on Sony Liv. The film, directed by Roshan Edreuz, revolves around an unsolved case, which retired senior inspector Arvind Karunakaran could not solve during his service.

Image: Official poster

Bloody Brothers: Also releasing on March 18 is the dark comedy series, Bloody Brothers. Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are in lead roles in this series which will release on Zee5. The story revolves around the relationship between two brothers Jaggi Grover and Daljit Grover. It is the Indian adaptation of the British series Gilt. Bloody Brothers will see performances by stellar actors such as Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alag, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi.

Image: Official poster