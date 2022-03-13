Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

    First Published Mar 13, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon dazzled like her star during the promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Bachchaan Paandey’ in Mumbai on Sunday.

    With a few days left for the film’s release, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez have geared up for the promotions of their film upcoming comedy-thriller film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Whether on television shows, events or social media, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s promotions. And on Sunday, they carried out a roadshow of sorts with the three lead actors of the film – Akshay along with his two ladies, Kriti and Jackie.

    As a part of the film’s grand promotions in Mumbai, ahead of its release on March 18, the makers decided to carry out a roadshow in a vintage open-roof car.

    ALSO READ: When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

    Actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen driving through the lanes of Mumbai in that vintage car.

    ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    The three actors waved to their fans who stood on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of their favourites and beloved actors.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Myra Devekar’, revealed

    Akshay Kumar was quite in the get up of his character ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. He wore a loose grey-coloured shirt over blue denim jeans. On top of it, he wore an olive green jacket. Akshay wore rudraksha and some gold chains along with the classic aviators and a bandana that is typical to his character.

    Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, wore a red-pleated dress with puffed sleeves. She kept her open, straight and side-parted.

    ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    However, it was Kriti Sanon who looked the prettiest during the promotional event. She wore an ink clue coloured crop top and broad pants with her hair nicely tied in a ponytail. Kriti’s tube crop top had a straight cut with a ‘v’ cut at the centre.

    This simple yet chic look that has a retro vibe to it, made Kriti Sanon look sultry in her appearance, raising the temperature of the city.

