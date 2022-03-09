Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah appear in their boss-lady avatars for trailer launch; see pics

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    The trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Jalsa’ was released in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check out pictures from the grand event.

    Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa’s trailer was launched on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer launch was attended by the cast and crew of the upcoming film including its lead actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, and the film’s director Suresh Triveni among others. For the trailer launch, both Viya Balan and Shefali Shah were seen in their boss-lady avatars, winning the hearts of everyone with their classy outfits.

    Vidya Balan, whom we often see in Kanjeevaram sarees, looked bold, bossy and chic in a pantsuit. She wore a white and black checkered pantsuit along with a black top inside it.

    ALSO READ: Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Vidya Balan’s look is enhanced further with a bold lip colour, golden earrings and subtle make-up for the eyes. She mid-parted her hair and then tied them in a clutch at the back.

    As for Shefali Shah, she chose to wear a collared-black dress with a front knot and full sleeves. Shefali's look was no less chic than that of Vidya Balan’s.

    Both Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah gave the perfect boss-lady vibes with their outfits and why not! After all, the two actresses are quite the boss-ladies when it comes to their films and acting.

    Jalsa had a strong ensemble including actors Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Iqbal Khan, Rohini Hattangady, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel,  Srikant Mohan and Surya Kasibhatla.

    ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    Jalsa has been helmed by Suresh Triveni while Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Abundantia Entertainment have bankrolled the film.

    The film will be premiered in India and across the globe on March 18. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Jalsa will introduce the audience to Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah), unravelling the chaotic world around them filled with secrets, lies, truths and deceit.

