Manto to Gangs of Wasseypur- 7 best movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Here are seven of his best movies.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

In this biographical drama, Siddiqui stars as Dashrath Manjhi, who carves a path through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel. 

Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

This crime thriller directed by Honey Trehan stars Siddiqui as Jatil Yadav, a cop investigating a complex murder case. 

Photograph (2019)

The story of a street photographer and a shy woman who agree to pose as a couple to appease their grandmother. Siddiqui’s nuanced performance enhances the film's quiet charm

Manto (2018)

Siddiqui portrays the controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto in this biopic directed by Nandita Das. The film explores Manto's life and struggles in the 1940s.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

This epic crime drama, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Siddiqui as Faizal Khan. The film spans several decades and is celebrated for its storytelling and performances.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Directed by Ritesh Batra, tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops through a mix-up in Mumbai's dabbawala. Siddiqui plays a supporting yet pivotal role as Shaikh.

Badlapur (2015)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Siddiqui as Liak, a criminal whose actions set off a chain of tragic events. His performance adds depth to the film's dark narrative​

