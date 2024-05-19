Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hypertension: Know risks, symptoms, and prevention strategies

    Preventing hypertension involves regular blood pressure monitoring, checkups with healthcare professionals, and comprehensive assessments of blood and heart parameters like ECG. 

    Hypertension: Know risks, symptoms, and prevention strategies
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Hypertension refers to elevated blood pressure, which occurs when the blood pressure exceeds the normal range. Often, hypertension presents minimal symptoms and may only be detected through regular blood pressure checks. Symptoms, if present, can include dizziness, headaches, chest pain, or heaviness. However, hypertension can go unnoticed until diagnosed.

    In some cases, individuals may experience severe symptoms such as chest pain and neurological manifestations like stroke due to very high blood pressure levels. 

    The danger of hypertension lies in its impact on the entire body, including the heart, kidneys, and brain. Over time, hypertension can lead to heart ailments such as enlarged heart chambers, strokes, bleeding, and peripheral vascular disease.

    Hypertension Know risks, symptoms, and prevention strategies RBA

    Preventing hypertension involves regular blood pressure monitoring, checkups with healthcare professionals, and comprehensive assessments of blood and heart parameters like ECG. 

    Lifestyle modifications such as reducing salt intake, avoiding junk food, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, and refraining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are crucial. It's also important for individuals on hypertension medication to adhere to their treatment regimen and regularly consult with their physician.

    -Dr. Anirban Chattopadhyay-Senior Consultant- Department of Critical Care Medicine

