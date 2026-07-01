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Toxic Star Cast Fees: Yash To Kiara Advani; Here's How Much Salary Each Actor Received
Toxic Star Cast Fees: Makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled new Ladies & Ladies promo, putting spotlight on its star-studded female cast. Alongside buzz, reports have revealed impressive fees earned by the film's leading actors.
Yash Leads the Pay Scale With a Massive Reported Fee
Yash, who has also co-written the film and plays the lead character Raya, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the project. According to industry reports, the Kannada superstar has received an estimated Rs 50 crore for his performance.
ALSO READ: Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's Empire Faces a 'Ladies Special' Twist as Nayanthara and Kiara Advani Steal the Spotlight
Among the female leads, Kiara Advani is said to be one of the highest earners. The actress, who portrays Nadia in the action thriller, has reportedly been paid around Rs 15 crore for the film.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who will be seen as Ganga, has reportedly charged between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the ensemble.
Supporting Cast Also Receives Strong Paychecks
Huma Qureshi, who takes on the role of the intense and charismatic Elizabeth, has reportedly earned approximately Rs 2 crore for her performance.
Rukmini Vasanth marks her return to the big screen with the role of Mellisa in Toxic. Reports suggest she has received a remuneration ranging between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore.
Tara Sutaria, who is expected to bring both glamour and mystery to the film, has reportedly taken home between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore.
Star-Studded Cast Adds to the Film's Growing Buzz
With an impressive ensemble cast and one of the biggest reported salary budgets in recent Indian cinema, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has generated significant anticipation among movie lovers. While the reported remuneration figures have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers, they have sparked widespread discussion online.
As promotional activities continue and new character glimpses are released, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this ambitious action thriller performs when it finally arrives in theatres.
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