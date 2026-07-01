Yash, who has also co-written the film and plays the lead character Raya, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the project. According to industry reports, the Kannada superstar has received an estimated Rs 50 crore for his performance.

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Among the female leads, Kiara Advani is said to be one of the highest earners. The actress, who portrays Nadia in the action thriller, has reportedly been paid around Rs 15 crore for the film.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who will be seen as Ganga, has reportedly charged between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the ensemble.