Toxic Cast Fees: Toxic has created a huge buzz after its teaser release, but the film’s reported cast salaries are turning heads too. From Yash’s to Kiara and Nayanthara’s paychecks, here’s what reports claim

Yash’s Toxic has become one of the most talked-about upcoming films after the teaser was released on August 8, 2026. The action-packed teaser has already generated a strong response from fans, with the film bringing together a star-studded cast. Along with Yash, the movie features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria.

While the teaser has grabbed attention for its scale and visuals, the reported salaries of the cast have also sparked curiosity. According to figures reported by WION, citing Hauterrfly, Yash is reportedly commanding the biggest fee for the film.

Yash Reportedly Earns Rs 50 Crore

Yash, who plays the lead character Raya, is reportedly receiving Rs 50 crore for Toxic. Apart from starring in the film, the actor has also co-written the project with director Geetu Mohandas. He is also associated with the film as one of its producers, making his involvement extend beyond acting.

Kiara Advani’s Reported Fee Is Rs 15 Crore

Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Toxic and is reportedly being paid Rs 15 crore for the role. If the reported figures are accurate, her remuneration is higher than that of Nayanthara, despite both actresses being among the biggest names in the film’s ensemble.

Nayanthara May Have Earned Rs 12-18 Crore

Nayanthara plays Ganga, a character who has already generated considerable interest following the release of her first look. Seen dressed in black and holding a gun, the actress appears to have a fierce role in the action drama. Her reported fee is said to be between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore.

Rukmini Vasanth Reportedly Gets Rs 3-5 Crore

Rukmini Vasanth is making her acting comeback with Toxic and plays Mellisa in the film. According to the reports cited by WION, the actress has reportedly been paid between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. Her casting has added another interesting name to the film’s ensemble.

Huma Qureshi’s Reported Salary Is Rs 2-3 Crore

Huma Qureshi is set to play Elizabeth in Toxic. Her character has been described as intense and charismatic, adding another layer to the film’s star-studded lineup. Reports suggest that Huma has earned between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore for her role.

Tara Sutaria Reportedly Earns Rs 2-3 Crore

Tara Sutaria will be seen as Rebecca, a character reportedly described as glamorous yet dangerous. According to the figures cited in the reports, Tara has received between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore for the film. Her presence further adds to the glamour surrounding the highly anticipated project.

Reported Fees Are Yet To Be Officially Confirmed

While the reported salaries have generated plenty of discussion among fans, it is important to note that these figures have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the makers of Toxic. The reported numbers should therefore be treated as estimates rather than confirmed paychecks.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, among others. Following the teaser release, expectations around the film have increased significantly. Toxic is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.