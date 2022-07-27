Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be celebrating her 32th birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana; read details



Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

One of the most loved Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon. She has been a favourite option for renowned directors in the Hindi film business in recent years. Kriti's talent as an actor and endearing nature has helped her build a sizable fan base.

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

A genuine fashionista, the Bollywood queen. Kriti also maintains a strong online presence and frequently shares gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

With her standout performances in movies like Heropanti, Dilwale, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti has captured the hearts of many. The actress has a knack for upping her style game and making her followers feel like celebs.

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

The anticipation for Kriti's next movies is palpable, and there is a lot of excitement about some of the projects in which she will be involved.

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

The stunning actress is set to mark her birthday on yet another set this year. As per a source close to the film, Shehzada, the entire cast is stationed in Haryana for their next shoot; hence it will be a working birthday for the actress this year.

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

The Adipurush actress keeps busy with her several film shootings that frequently take place back-to-back with little time for breaks, and her birthday looks no exception. Also Read: Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

When she is not working, she is busy blowing our minds away at the gym or on the red carpet. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

Photo Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram