Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be celebrating her 32th birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana; read details
One of the most loved Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon. She has been a favourite option for renowned directors in the Hindi film business in recent years. Kriti's talent as an actor and endearing nature has helped her build a sizable fan base.
A genuine fashionista, the Bollywood queen. Kriti also maintains a strong online presence and frequently shares gorgeous photos on Instagram.
With her standout performances in movies like Heropanti, Dilwale, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti has captured the hearts of many. The actress has a knack for upping her style game and making her followers feel like celebs.
The anticipation for Kriti's next movies is palpable, and there is a lot of excitement about some of the projects in which she will be involved.
The stunning actress is set to mark her birthday on yet another set this year. As per a source close to the film, Shehzada, the entire cast is stationed in Haryana for their next shoot; hence it will be a working birthday for the actress this year.
The Adipurush actress keeps busy with her several film shootings that frequently take place back-to-back with little time for breaks, and her birthday looks no exception.
When she is not working, she is busy blowing our minds away at the gym or on the red carpet.
Kriti is expected to appear in movies like Adipurush, Ganapath, Shehzada, Bhediya, and Anurag Kashyap's untitled next, leading with a lineup like no other.