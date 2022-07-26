Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor, in an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, talks about how the hard work of professionals in the Hindi film industry is often negated because they have a “surname attached”.

With barely a few days left for the release of Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Arjun Kapoor has been touring the country for the film’s promotions. The cast, including actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, have left no stone unturned to create a buzz around the film which is set for a theatrical release on Friday, July 29.

Ahead of the film’s release, Arjun Kapoor spoke exclusively to Asianet Newsable about the myth(s) that he believes exist around the Hindi film industry. When asked about what is that one myth is would want to burst, he said, “There are lots of myths. I would like to really say that it is easier to show than speak because they all work in the same industry. There are certain tags given to professional people over there. There are certain biases that are felt. It is not as black and white as people assume sitting on the other side.”

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor also spoke about how professionals in the film industry are judged upon the surnames they carry rather than the hard work they put in. “There is a certain amount of hard work that everybody puts in to be where they are. I think somewhere the hard work of everyone is just negated just because they are bringing an X amount to the table or they have a surname attached. I think the hard work should not be taken away. That's because you have got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession,” said Arjun.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had also spoken about his marriage in a conversation with this reporter. Speaking about one bizarre or funny thing that he heard about himself recently, Arjun quipped, “That I am getting married.” On the professional front, apart from ‘Ek Villain Returns’, the actor will also be seen in Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Lady Killer’ and Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Kuttey’.