Amaran: BJP urges screening of Sivakarthikeyan's film in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges amid criticism

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged that the Tamil film 'Amaran', which portrays the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and features Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, be shown in schools and colleges throughout Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil film Amaran, which tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a soldier who lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir in 2014, has faced criticism from several groups in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced under Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has condemned the film, claiming it presents Kashmir and Muslims in a negative light. Meanwhile, the BJP has advocated for broader promotion of the movie, asserting that it can instill a sense of patriotism in young audiences.

Earlier, protesters burned an effigy of Kamal Haasan as part of their demonstration. Around 150 SDPI activists gathered outside the Raaj Kamal Films office in Alwarpet, Chennai, chanting slogans against the movie. In response, police heightened security at the premises. The SDPI called on the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its support for the film and impose an immediate ban. Notably, the protest coincided with Kamal Haasan's birthday.

BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad earlier urged for the compulsory screening of the Tamil film 'Amaran' across Tamil Nadu. He stressed the importance of countering separatist narratives and upholding national pride in response to the anti-'Amaran' campaign in the state.

Prasad highlighted Pakistan’s occupation of part of Kashmir and its attempts to infiltrate the region as additional reasons for heightened vigilance. In light of these threats, he praised the commitment of India’s soldiers, who remain stationed in the snow-covered mountains of Kashmir, always prepared to defend the nation.

Meanwhile, Amaran is achieving remarkable success, with reports indicating that it has grossed over Rs 250 crores worldwide. The film's earnings in India alone also reflect its success, with a reported collection of Rs 177 crores.

