Amaran: BJP urges screening of Sivakarthikeyan's film in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges amid criticism

The Tamil film Amaran, which portrays the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan has sparked both praise and controversy. The BJP has urged for the film to be screened in schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu to foster patriotism.
 

Amaran: BJP urges screening of Sivakarthikeyan's film in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges amid criticism anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged that the Tamil film 'Amaran', which portrays the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and features Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, be shown in schools and colleges throughout Tamil Nadu.

Sai Pallavi reveals how her role in THIS film triggered depression; Read on

The Tamil film Amaran, which tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a soldier who lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir in 2014, has faced criticism from several groups in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced under Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has condemned the film, claiming it presents Kashmir and Muslims in a negative light. Meanwhile, the BJP has advocated for broader promotion of the movie, asserting that it can instill a sense of patriotism in young audiences.

Earlier, protesters burned an effigy of Kamal Haasan as part of their demonstration. Around 150 SDPI activists gathered outside the Raaj Kamal Films office in Alwarpet, Chennai, chanting slogans against the movie. In response, police heightened security at the premises. The SDPI called on the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its support for the film and impose an immediate ban. Notably, the protest coincided with Kamal Haasan's birthday.

BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad earlier urged for the compulsory screening of the Tamil film 'Amaran' across Tamil Nadu. He stressed the importance of countering separatist narratives and upholding national pride in response to the anti-'Amaran' campaign in the state.

Prasad highlighted Pakistan’s occupation of part of Kashmir and its attempts to infiltrate the region as additional reasons for heightened vigilance. In light of these threats, he praised the commitment of India’s soldiers, who remain stationed in the snow-covered mountains of Kashmir, always prepared to defend the nation.

Meanwhile, Amaran is achieving remarkable success, with reports indicating that it has grossed over Rs 250 crores worldwide. The film's earnings in India alone also reflect its success, with a reported collection of Rs 177 crores.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Who is Imsha Rehman? Why is Pakistani TikTok star trending on social media in India? gcw

Who is Imsha Rehman? Why is Pakistani TikTok star trending on social media in India?

Ameesha Patel fuels dating rumours as she shares lovey-dovey photo with Nirvaan Birla NTI

Ameesha Patel fuels dating rumours as she shares lovey-dovey photo with Nirvaan Birla

Mahavatar Vicky Kaushal to play lord Parashurama; epic movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Mahavatar': Vicky Kaushal to play lord Parashurama; epic movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Kanguva REVIEW: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie gets thumbs up; social media user calls it 'cult classic' RBA

Kanguva REVIEW: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie gets thumbs up; social media user calls it 'cult classic'

Recent Stories

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Ananya Panday raises temperature in bikini; shares vacation pictures from Dubai [PHOTOS] ATG

Ananya Panday raises temperature in bikini; shares vacation pictures from Dubai [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon