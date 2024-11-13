Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh gets death threat, Rs 50 lakh ransom demanded

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has received a death threat and a ransom demand of 50 lakh rupees. Police have detained a suspect. Initial investigations suggest a dispute over an event rather than extortion.

Famous Bhojpuri film actress and singer Akshara Singh has received a death threat. The actress's legal team has filed a complaint on her behalf at the Danapur police station in Patna. The 33-year-old Akshara says that she received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller demanded 50 lakh rupees and threatened to kill her if she failed to comply.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh receives death threat

In her police complaint, Akshara Singh stated that on Monday night, November 11, she received calls from two distinct numbers. She was informed by the caller that her life would be in jeopardy if she did not give him the 50 lakh rupee ransom within two days.

Police initiate investigation on Akshara Singh's complaint

On Tuesday, Akshara Singh's legal team filed a complaint with the police. Immediately after this, the police started taking action. A person from Bhojpur was arrested by the police on Wednesday and is currently being questioned. According to a Times of India report, Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said in a statement that the person who made the threatening phone call to Akshara Singh has been identified. Patna police arrested him from Bhojpur. This person called Akshara Singh on Monday night and demanded 50 lakh rupees and threatened to kill her.

Was Akshara Singh really called for ransom?

Mishra said in his statement, "Initial investigation has revealed that this call was not made for ransom. It seems that the actress was invited to an event and had some dispute with the organizers. Someone from the organizing team called the actress in anger." Mishra also said that the person taken into custody has denied asking for money. He says, "He will be brought to Patna and further investigation will be done."

