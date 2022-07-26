Amar Upadhyay's first look as ‘Lord Ram’ OUT!

Actor Amar Upadhyay, prominently known for his top-notch performances in some of the iconic shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Molkki’ is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the entertainment industry.

The actor who became the talk of the town with his stint in Anees Bazmee’s film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is yet again making headlines owing to his performance as Ram in the show 'Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo'. Amar Upadhyay has been roped in to play the character of Lord Ram for the serial, and his first look is out now.

Several actors in the past have played Lord Ram’s character for various television serials. However, Amar Upadhyay's look in the show comes off fresh and leaves a feeling of being one of the most realistic looks of Lord Ram that has been played on Indian Television. Also, Amar's acting skills and the apt portrayal of the divine character have added grace and charm to its look. It is also said that Amar Upadhyay always wanted to play the character of Lord Ram on screen. With this serial, it looks like the actor’s dream have finally come true.

Amar Upadhyay was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ where he played the character of Kiara Advani’s brother and Tabu’s husband. Amar is, however, best known for his serial ‘‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ where he played the role of ‘Mihir Virani’. It has been over two decades since 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was first telecasted on Indian television. However, ‘Mihir’ aka Amar, continues to be a favourite in Indian households, even today. He once said that his name had become synonymous with ‘Mihir’ with most of the viewers, including youngsters, who have grown to know him since the time the serial made a comeback on the screens through OTT.