CIA official charged with leaking Israel's retaliation plans against Iran; classified documents' details here

A CIA official has been charged with leaking classified documents that exposed sensitive details about Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran for a missile attack earlier this year.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:04 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

A CIA official has been charged with leaking classified documents that exposed sensitive details about Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran for a missile attack earlier this year, according to court documents and reports quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Asif W. Rahman, a CIA official with a top-secret security clearance, was indicted last week in federal court in Virginia on two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

Rahman, who had been working overseas for the agency, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday in Cambodia and was scheduled to appear in federal court in Guam on Thursday.

What the leaked documents contain

The leaked documents, dated mid-October, were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which is responsible for analyzing satellite imagery and other data for intelligence purposes.

These materials, which have been identified as highly classified, contained details about Israel's potential military response to the missile attack from Iran, including information on the missiles, aircraft, and other military assets Israel might deploy.

The documents first began circulating on the encrypted messaging app Telegram last month, raising alarm among US officials. At the time, authorities stated they were unsure where the documents originated and had initiated an investigation to trace the leak.

How did Rahman have access to classified document

Rahman’s role in the CIA, which involved handling sensitive compartmentalized information, gave him access to classified materials that could potentially harm US interests or benefit adversaries if disclosed.

The leak illustrates the extent to which the US spies on its closest allies, in this case, Israel, and highlights the tensions surrounding international military strategies.

The FBI has acknowledged that it is working closely with the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies in response to the leak. The investigation falls under the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized retention of national defense information that could endanger the United States or aid foreign adversaries.

