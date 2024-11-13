Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth: Meet Donald Trump's new DOGE minister

World News
Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the DoGE, tasked with curbing government misuse of funds and reducing bureaucracy.
Ramaswamy, of Indian descent, once aspired to be US President but later withdrew, reportedly due to Trump.
Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ramaswamy is the author of Woke, Inc.
The Kerala-born businessman and author holds degrees from Harvard and Yale Universities.
Ramaswamy's parents emigrated from Kerala to the US, working at General Electric in Ohio.
He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led one of the largest biotech IPOs of 2015-2016.
Ramaswamy's net worth is estimated to be around $950 million as of 2024.
He is married to Apoorva Tiwari, an assistant professor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.