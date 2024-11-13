World News

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth: Meet Donald Trump's new DOGE minister

Ramaswamy to Head DoGE in Trump Admin

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the DoGE, tasked with curbing government misuse of funds and reducing bureaucracy.

Ramaswamy Once Considered Presidential Run

Ramaswamy, of Indian descent, once aspired to be US President but later withdrew, reportedly due to Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy: A 39-Year-Old Leader

Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ramaswamy is the author of Woke, Inc.

Ramaswamy: Harvard and Yale Educated

The Kerala-born businessman and author holds degrees from Harvard and Yale Universities.

Ramaswamy's Parents Worked at GE

Ramaswamy's parents emigrated from Kerala to the US, working at General Electric in Ohio.

Ramaswamy Led Major Biotech IPO

He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led one of the largest biotech IPOs of 2015-2016.

Net Worth Exceeds $950 Million

Ramaswamy's net worth is estimated to be around $950 million as of 2024.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy Married To?

He is married to Apoorva Tiwari, an assistant professor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

