Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    A few hours ago, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of herself in a white mesh monokini to promote her beauty brand, JLO BEAUTY. 

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez, a singer and performer, celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday, July 24 with a naked picture session for her beauty brand, 'JLo Beauty'. Jennifer shared a video of herself on Instagram while sporting a black monokini. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

    She made several stances while applying lotion to her body in the video. As the video came to an end, she also grinned. She captioned it, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!
    Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty."

    Photo Courtesy: JLO BEAUTY's Instagram

    Later, she shared more pictures and videos on her Instagram story. A few hours ago, JLo, posted another hot photo where she is posing in a white mesh monokini and wrote, "
    THE RESULTS ARE IN: Bodycare that cares.
    “It’s all the power and science behind JLo Beauty… now for Body.” — Jennifer Lopez, Founder, JLo Beauty
    We’ve taken skincare beyond the face by developing CLINICALLY TESTED bodycare that’s intentional, targeted and delivers real results.
    We stand behind the strength of confidence and the strength of our claims. This is seriously sexy science at any age."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

    The picture when viral and got many positive comments. This picture reminds us of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, a few months back, Janhvi was seen posing, wearing the same monokini but in a different colour. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi posted the images on Instagram. She decided against wearing makeup and let her hair loose. She donned a neon pink mesh-overlay monokini in several of the pictures. Also Read: Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini

    Photo Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

    The monokini is from Norma Kamali's inventory. The cost is $265. (Rs 19,000 approx). The swimsuit that complemented her toned figure had transparent fabric, which made it sexier. So, tell us who looked better, JLo or Janhvi? Also Read: Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics

