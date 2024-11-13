Akshay Kumar Childhood Photos: Know his life struggles and more

Entertainment
The child you see in the picture is today's highest-grossing star at the box office. Notably, this star has acted in over 150 films.
This star did several odd jobs before entering films. He worked as a waiter and a chef in a restaurant. He has also been a martial arts trainer.
This star entered films in 1987. His first film had a small role. But this film even gave this star a new name.
One film made this star an overnight sensation. But after this, he delivered a series of flops. Then there was a time when he gave back-to-back hits.
This star is none other than superstar Akshay Kumar. In 1987, Akshay debuted with a small role in the film 'Aaj' and after this he became Akshay from Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.
Akshay Kumar's first film as a lead hero was 'Saugandh', which flopped. In 1992, his 'Khiladi' became a hit and he became a star overnight. He has acted in over 150 films so far.
All of Akshay Kumar's films combined have collected over 5,148 crores at the box office. No other star's films have earned such a large amount till date.
Akshay's upcoming films include 'Sky Force', 'Shankara', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Housefull 5', 'Kannappa', 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Bhoot Bangla'.