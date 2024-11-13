Who is Imsha Rehman? Why is Pakistani TikTok star trending on social media in India?

Imsha Rehman, a Pakistani TikTok star, is facing backlash after a private video was leaked online. Similar to the Minahil Malik incident, many accuse her of a publicity stunt, while others expressed concern over privacy violations and online bullying. Rehman has since deactivated her social media accounts.

Who is Imsha Rehman? Why is Pakistani TikTok star trending on social media in India? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

Following Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity, has found herself in hot water after an obscene video became popular on social media. Many are accusing her of deliberately making her private recordings public in order to gain attention and followers, which is the exact response she received from Malik. Her private video has surfaced online, circulating widely on WhatsApp, with screenshots now being shared across Twitter (now X). 

Imsha Rehman is a famous Pakistani TikToker. She was born on October 7, 2002. She is a model and a social media influencer as well. Imsha is born and brought up in Lahore, Pakistani.

The now-viral video, which shows Rehman in a precarious situation, has been extensively circulated on social networking sites like WhatsApp groups. Rehman, like Malik, has been the unfortunate victim of a privacy violation, however it is unknown who released the movie. Rehman deleted her Instagram and TikTok accounts in reaction to the criticism.

Also Read | Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman's alleged intimate video goes viral; Here's what she did NEXT

Minahil Malik's video leaked earlier

Minahil Malik's private video became popular on social media in October of this year. The TikToker from Pakistan was spotted having a private moment with her partner. When the video went viral, it attracted trolls, many of whom referred to it as a marketing gimmick. Some, though, felt sorry for her at the difficult time.

Concerns around data privacy in the digital era and online bullying were also raised by the occurrence. While some criticized the individuals who had been distributing the footage online, others asked for greater empathy and tact in handling similar situations. It is not immediately clear how the videos were leaked online. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

