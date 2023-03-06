Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Actress reveals her four easily affordable skincare products

Best known for her impressive performances in Mili and Good Luck Jerry, Bollywood's rising star Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today. We look at her daily skincare routine, which is the main reason behind her glowing skin.



As the actress Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today, we look at her four affordable, easy skincare products that are easy to use. These four products are the secret of her glowing skin daily.

1. Milk: Janhvi Kapoor uses milk daily on her skin. Milk can give you surprising skin benefits as well. Milk has nourishing and moisturizing properties. It can not just cure pimples and acne but can also give you radiant skin.

2. Honey: Janhvi Kapoor also uses honey in her daily skincare routine. For those unaware, Honey Deeply Moisturizes and Hydrates the Skin. Honey usage daily stops signs of premature aging on your skin. Honey is a pore cleanser and exfoliator. It also lightens scars and hyperpigmentation. It fights acne and breakout and also relieves sunburn.

3. Yoghurt: Janhvi Kapoor implements using yogurt as well into her skincare routine. The calcium content in yogurt helps in effectively nourishing the skin, hair, and nails. At the same time, it has a moisturizing effect on the skin, preventing dry skin. B vitamins are an ingredient in yogurt as a natural lotion.

