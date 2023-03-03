Three mandatory changes that can make your weight loss journey easy

Whatever any person can do to rid themselves of those extra calories will never be effective if we do not make the necessary and conscious lifestyle changes.

Image: Getty Images

At some point in our lives, we all decide to lose weight. We want to look fitter and healthier versions of ourselves. And an instant solution for this is to go on a strict diet plan with intense workout sessions. Whatever we do to shed and burn those extra calories and weight will never be effective if we do not make conscious lifestyle changes. Our habits play a crucial role in the way our body functions. If you also have been looking to shed some extra kgs, here are three lifestyle changes that you can make to simplify the weight loss journey. ALSO READ: Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

Image: Getty Images

1. Movement: One bad habit which we have developed in modern times is limited movement. Thanks to the work-from-home culture and doorstep delivery apps. The downside is that we hardly step out of our homes. Simply going to get groceries or controlling the urge to finish yet another episode can help you stay active.

Image: Getty Images

2. Skipping meals: Intentionally or unintentionally, we often skip meals. Some of us think that it will help us lose calories faster. Others often forget to eat when they get slumped at work. Make sure you don’t skip any meals, especially breakfast. Instead of losing weight, skipping meals will make your body weak and lean. One can eventually develop many illnesses.

Image: Getty Images