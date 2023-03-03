Women's Day 2023: From Little Women to Parched, four inspiring movies that celebrate females

What better way to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2023, with your girlfriends than by watching some inspiring films featuring the best portrayals of powerful women.

1. Little Women (2019):

Featuring a star-studded cast of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Timotée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig directed film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott written timeless novel Little Women is proven to be rejuvenating and innovative. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the story follows the four March sisters - Meg, Beth, Amy, and Jo alongside their different ambitions. The women teach us not to take 'NO' for an answer and fight for what we believe in.

2. Becoming Jane (2007):

The film follows the early life of Jane Austen (Anne Hathaway), the beloved English writer best known for her novels Emma, Pride and Prejudice, and Sense and Sensibility. Born in an impoverished family, Austen is under pressure as her parents expect her to marry a wealthy young man. She rebels because she believes that because of marriage, she can lose her autonomy and independence.

3. Parched (2015):

Parched is the story of four Gujarati women who grapple with the challenges of patriarchal village life. Rani (Tannishtha Chatterjee), is a widow whose son frequently rebels against her. Janaki (Lehar Khan) is a child bride who actually does not want to marry her friend Rani son but caves to the arranged marriage under cultural pressures. Rani close friend, Lajjo (Radhika Apte), is physically and mentally abused by her alcoholic husband. Then there is Bijli (Surveen Chawla), who works in an erotic dance troupe. Beyond tackling gender inequalities, the realistic, heartwarming portrayal of female bonding makes this movie a must-watch.

4. Carol (2015):

Queer romance is a genre that rarely features women, which is one reason why this Academy-acclaimed movie is so revolutionary. This moving, beautifully acted drama explores the intimate relationship between Carol (Cate Blanchett), a glamorous, dignified woman going through a broken marriage, and Therese (Rooney Mara), a young photographer on the verge of sexual awakening.

