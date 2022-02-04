  • Facebook
    'Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked to stop projecting Jacqueline Fernandez badly and expressed displeasure over circulated private photos.​

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in the news because her name came out during the investigations into the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. A couple of weeks ago, Jacqueline's intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also leaked online. Later, the actress released a statement on social media revealing that she is going through a difficult time in her life. 
     

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    The latest news suggests that Sukesh has allegedly shared a handwritten note to the media to defend Jacqueline Fernandez over the leaked pictures. Sukesh said that he was in love with the Kick actress and gifted her expensive things out of love.

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    Sukesh has also expressed displeasure over circulated private photos. The note reads, "It is unfortunate and upsetting to see private pictures being distributed, which I have got to know through news. It's a complete breach of one's privacy space."
     

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    In the letter, Sukesh said that he was in love with Jacqueline and gifts to her were out of love, "As I have said before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on monetary benefits like the way it is projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship had lots of love and respect for each other, without any expectations."
     

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    He also requested the media to stop projecting Jacqueline in bad light, saying that it is not easy for her. "She has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case,” he added.
     

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    “I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It’s personal I don’t understand why it’s being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was “proceedings of so-called crime". It’s all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon." ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    As he concluded the letter, Sukesh requested everyone stop looking at the relationship incorrectly. “I kindly request everyone to stop looking at this a wrong way and insist please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations," Sukesh said in the alleged letter to media and his lawyer. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

