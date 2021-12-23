Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

The expensive gifts given to Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will soon be seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

In the latest update in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi will no longer be able to take advantage of the expensive gifts the two received from the conman. This is so because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be soon confiscating these expensive ‘gifts’ from the two actresses that amount to crores of rupees.

While most of the gifts are materialistic, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were also gifted ‘pet animals’. Instead of confiscating the pet animals, reports suggest that the federal probe agency is planning on recovering the price at which these animals were brought, from Jacqueline and Nora.

During the interrogation by the agency, Nora Fatehi told the ED officials that the agency is free to seize the BMW car gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to her. At the same time, Jacqueline Fernandez has also told the ED that the agency can seize those gifts. Jacqueline had told the ED officials that she did not know about the conman’s background, adding that she is ready to fully cooperate with the investigating agency in the process of seizing the gifts.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

Recently, the investigative agency, Enforcement Directorate, had filed a chargesheet of 7000 pages. In this chargesheet, ED mentioned that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given expensive gifts worth crores of rupees to Sri Lanka born actress, Jacqueline Fernandes. Among them are Arabian horses worth Rs 52 lakhs, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakhs each, and other expensive gifts such as diamond sets. Sukesh had also booked several chartered flights for Jacqueline. Apart from this, Sukesh also allegedly had some financial transactions with Jacqueline's brother.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too?

Several reports have also claimed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has also gifted an ‘island’ to Jacqueline Fernandez. A probe in the matter by the ED also revealed that Sukesh had also booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline Fernandez from Delhi to Mumbai and then from Mumbai to Chennai. Sukesh had also borne the expenses of the actress’s stay at a posh five-star property.

On August 23, 2021, the Enforcement Directorate raided the Chennai bungalow of Sukesh Chandrasekhar and film actress Leena Paul, accused of carrying out the biggest ever extortion (of Rs 200 crores) while the former was lodged in Tihar jail. During this, the ED had recovered a large amount of cash. Apart from this, 15 luxury vehicles were also found. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had conned a businessman’s wife and extorted Rs 200 crore from her.