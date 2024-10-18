Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have been named PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities' for 2024. This award recognizes their strong commitment to animal welfare and a cruelty-free lifestyle.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have been named India’s “Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities” of 2024 by PETA India for their work and commitment towards animal rights and for leading a compassionate life. Earlier, this award was known as the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity Award till 2020, and in the past, several well-known personalities have been honored with this award, like Zeenat Aman, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The report that was released on Monday underlined just that and how the duo have been promoting a cruelty-free lifestyle. An animal rights crusader herself, Jacqueline has been using her fame to highlight animal issues in the country. One of the active campaigns she was a part of was #FreeGajraj, where she helped in freeing an elephant who had been in chains for more than 50 years.

As part of that, Jacqueline uses her social media influence to encourage her followers to adopt animals in need from shelters and go vegan. She’s appeared in PETA campaigns against Angora fur, calling for better treatment of animals and asking people to stop using horse-drawn carriages.

Being a vegetarian and an animal rights person himself, Riteish Deshmukh has also launched a vegan company with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, and they keep sharing posts on vegan food. Their veganism goals coexist well with PETA’s cause of promoting healthy living and reducing animal cruelty.

PETA India's Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, said: "Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be true superstars, from acting to animal rights activism." "When they see celebrities advocating for a more compassionate future for animals, fans are motivated to take similar action."

As both continue to dominate their careers, they have set an example of how people in the industry should use their platform for something good.

